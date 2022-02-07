Yungeen Ace’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, siblings

Yungeen Ace is a young American rapper, songwriter and social media personality. Cinematic Music Group represents him, and he is well known for his songs Gorillaz, No Witness and All In.

Rapper posing for a picture beside a car. Photo: @yungeenace (cropped by author)

Source: Instagram

Ace has been sharing his music with the world since 2017. He is a prolific rapper, having released seven albums to date.

Profile summary

Full name: Keyanta Tyrone Bullard

Keyanta Tyrone Bullard Other names: Yungeen Ace

Yungeen Ace Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12 February 1998

12 February 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: Houston, Texas, US

Houston, Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: 11

11 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Chloe Glass

Chloe Glass Profession: Rapper

Rapper Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @ yungeenace

yungeenace Twitter: @YungeenAce

@YungeenAce YouTube: @ Yungeen Ace

Yungeen Ace Facebook: Yungeen Ace

Yungeen Ace's bio

What is Yungeen Ace's real name? He was born as Keyanta Tyrone Bullard.

His mother raised the singer alongside 11 siblings while his father was in jail. Bullard constantly remembers moving from one home to another because life was extremely hard for his single mum.

At the age of 14, he lost an uncle who used to step in as a father figure in their family. As a result, Bullard felt battered, and music became his world and a way of expressing his pain.

Ace in a white T-shirt showing his moves. Photo: @yungeenace

Source: Instagram

When is Yungeen Ace's birthday?

He was born on 12 February 1998. His birth sign is Aquarius.

How old is Yungeen Ace?

Yungeen Ace's age is 24 years old as of 2022.

Where is Yungeen Ace from?

The rapper was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, though the better part of his life has been spentin Jacksonville, Florida. These days, he resides in Houston, Texas.

Who are Yungeen Ace's brothers?

Yungeen Ace has eleven brothers, but not much is known about them. He lost one of them to violence in 2018.

Is Yungeen Ace still alive?

Yes, he is. Tragedy struck him in June 2018. Yungeen Ace, his brother and two close friends had dinner and were involved in a drive-by shoot out.

His 19-year-old brother Trevon Bullard his two friends, Jercoby Groover and Royale Smith, were declared dead on the spot, but Yungeen survived 8 bullets and was in critical condition.

Career

The rapper's childhood was full of struggle and poverty. It led him to write music to vent out his pain. He began releasing his solo tracks online in March 2018, and his first songs like Step Harder, Opps, Find Myself, All In received tremendous popularity on various social media platforms.

Shortly after his recovery from the aforementioned incident, the rapper chose to make a profession out of music and released more hit songs relating to life struggles and the pain he felt after losing his brother and two close friends.

Ace has gained popularity through his social media platforms like YouTube with over 342 million views and over 1 million subscribers, Twitter with more than 854k followers, Facebook with 909k followers, and Instagram with 3 million followers.

The rapper has released the following studio albums:

Life Of Betrayal (2018)

(2018) Life I'm Living (2019)

(2019) Can't Speak On It (2019)

(2019) Step Harder (2019)

(2019) Don Dada (2020)

(2020) Life Of Betrayal 2x (2021)

(2021) 2 Broken 2 Heal (2021)

He also has released multiple singles and EPs.

Who is the rapper dating?

Ace and his girlfriend Chloe Glass first met in childhood, after sitting next to each other in elementary school and becoming friends in fifth grade. They have been together since 2016, and their anniversary is on 28th January.

Ace and his girlfriend Chloe in matching outfits. Photo: @yungeenace

Source: Instagram

The rapper has a joint YouTube channel with his girlfriend, Ace and Chloe, with over 858k subscribers. Challenge, Q&A, and vlog videos are the most popular on the channel.

Does Yungeen Ace have a son?

No, the rapper does not have children as of now.

What are Yungeen Ace's height and weight?

Yungeen Ace's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm), and he weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kg).

What is Yungeen Ace's net worth?

There are no approved details about his earnings, but according to WoodGram, he is allegedly worth $1 million as of 2021.

Yungeen Ace has been in the music industry for over five years now. He has released multiple albums, singles and EPs since the start of his career. In addition, he has been dating Chloe Glass, a social media influencer.

Source: Legit.ng