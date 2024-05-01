The release of the UTME results has continued to gather reactions in Nigerians as some candidates lament bitterly over the outcome of the exam and others rejoice

Interestingly, some of the candidates who sat for the 2024 UTME scored over 300 and others scored below 200

In a new twist, JAMB has maintained strongly that the printed result slip is not available on its website at the moment as some candidates have begun to parade fake printed UTME result slip

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned the public to be wary of any candidate parading a printed result slip of its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

UTME 2024: JAMB reacts to printed result slip

On Wednesday, May 1, JAMB said that the result is not in any paper format currently as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

As reported by Leadership, the Board also called on candidates in the just-concluded 2024 UTME to only follow the specified method to obtain their results.

The examination body made this known in a statement by its public communication advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday.

JAMB shares specified method to obtain 2024 UTME results

Recall that the UTME 2024 which began on Friday, April 19, ended on Monday, April 29 but JAMB urged candidates to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 to access their scores in the exam.

The statement read:

“The Board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME exercise. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle.

“This is different from what was obtained last year, hence, the results, at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the board’s website."

JAMB: "80k candidates didn't write 2024 UTME"

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB disclosed that 80,810 candidates who registered for the 2024 UTME did not attend the exercise.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the board's registrar, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists on Monday, April 29.

Oloyede's revelation followed the announcement of the 2024 UTME exercise results by the JAMB registrar on the same day.

