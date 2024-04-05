Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu's government on Friday as he reacted to the recent electricity tariff hike

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election said the increment would create more difficulties for Nigerians and it came at the wrong time

Atiku further accused Tinubu's men of plunging the country into a deeper economic crisis with the recent move

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has rejected the hike in the electricity tariff.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the rate paid per kilowatt hour (kwh) of electricity from about N68 to N225 for Band ‘A’ customers, who consistently enjoyed 20 hours of supply daily.

On Friday, April 5, the federal government also announced that the approved hike in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification would be extended to others in the country.

In a post shared on his X account on Friday, April 5, Atiku said the hike in the electricity tariff would worsen the people's suffering.

The former Vice President accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government of unleashing another dose of reforms without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain.

The PDP chieftain said the increase in electricity tariffs comes at a time when “Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

Atiku, however, argued that the rise in tariffs won’t solve the challenges of the sector.

He tweeted:

"As usual, the government is unleashing another dose of reforms without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain.

"The increase in electricity tariff comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

"It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatization exercise that produced the DISCOs.

"Tinubu must (a) ensure that these reforms are sequenced, (b) implement measures to mitigate the pain, and (c) hold the NERC responsible for ensuring improved service delivery. -AA

Electricity tariff hike: NLC, manufacturers, others react

The decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

In a recent statement from Mr Musiliu Oseni, the executive vice chairman of NERC, the regulator, guaranteed that customers in Band B to E would not be affected by the proposed rate increase.

