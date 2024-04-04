Wike and Fubara's feud has been renewed following the recently published list of the Rivers PDP caretaker committee

Fubara fired a shot at his political boss Wike and noted that the list contained the names of Wike's loyalists but was fake and cannot stand

The Rivers governor insisted that the list is the handiwork of mischief makers but vowed that he would give them sleepless nights

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - On Thursday, April 4, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has vowed to keep making the camp of his political godfather Nyesom Wike, restless.

Fubara blows hot over PDP caretaker lists, taunts Wike's men

There has been a crisis in Rivers since Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As reported by The Punch, speaking at the ground breaking of the automobile spare parts market in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, Fubara declared the purported list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the state, circulating on social media as fake.

He described the list, which has the names of some Wike’s loyalists, as the handiwork of cheap publicity seekers and agents of crisis, Daily Trust reported.

Fubara said:

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you, we had a meeting, and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the States affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the Governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.”

Real reason Wike is fighting with Fubara

Wike, the former governor of Rivers, has been at odds with his preferred successor over the control of the state.

In February 2024, Wike sent a veiled message to Fubara and bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in Rivers state.

Wike made this assertion after strong men in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, declared full support for Tinubu.

In addition, the minister seems to be losing ground in Rivers as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is now getting more support from the PDP bigwigs.

Wike gives fresh updates on feud with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said he and Fubara, are now in different political camps even though they both still belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Wike said he is not responsible for the impeachment threat issued by the Rivers state House of Assembly members on Fubara.

He said he is unbothered about the conflict between Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers.

