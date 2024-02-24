There are mixed reactions within the Peoples Democratic (PDP) over the rumours that Atiku Abubakar might contest in the 2027 general election cycle

This development has triggered concern about his age and fitness, which has caused disparities amongst PDP chieftains

Atiku would be 80 in 2027, and there have been calls from some quarters that he should allow the younger prospects to contest

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Talks have already unfolded on how the 2027 presidential election might play out, especially in the opposition campaign.

For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is almost certain that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be its flagbearer at the 2027 polls. But except for unforeseen circumstances and party rifts, which does not seem likely.

There are mixed reactions from PDP chieftains about the possibility of Atiku running for office in 2027. Photo Credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

However, on the part of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), choosing a candidate seems somewhat dicey, yet one profound name would always resurface (Atiku Abubakar).

The Adamawa-born politician and former vice president remains the favourite to attempt to clinch the party's ticket for the third consecutive election cycle.

In November 2027, Atiku is set to turn 80, prompting concerns regarding his age, health, and ongoing pursuit of political influence.

While some think he is the best man to unseat President Bola Tinubu, others have urged him to close the curtain on his political career and allow younger politicians to run for the presidency under the PDP platform.

The law guarantees Atiku's right to contest - Segun Showunmi

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, a former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state, Dr Segun Showunmi, said Atiku's age was not the problem but rather the party's mode of operation.

He stated that Atiku has the fundamental right as a party member and citizen of Nigeria to contest for whatever office he pleases.

Showunmi said:

"The question I'll ask you is, are you getting younger, or will President Bola Tinubu also be younger by that time? ,

"If you say, Atiku is not allowed to participate. Then the question will be, will you deprive him of what is already considered guaranteed rights that he has as a citizen, even including you, so long as you can meet the rules, procure the forms and all that."

He further stated that the party should focus on the system's fairness in selecting a presidential material and character that can unseat the ruling party in 2027.

The PDP chairmanship aspirant urged that the party get its act right and embrace equity and fairness in all its dealings.

Bwala backs Atiku for 2027

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, a former 2023 Atiku presidential campaign member, believes Atiku deserves another shot at the presidency under the PDP's platform.

Bwala, in an interview aired on Channels TV, confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election has what it takes to win the election in a free and fair contest.

He said:

“Sure, he would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy.”

PDP stalwart Bode George begs Atiku not to contest

In a different stance, Olabode George, a previous deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, to reconsider his pursuit of the presidency in 2027, suggesting that it would be beneficial for younger Nigerians to have the opportunity to run.

George said:

“My brother Atiku Abubakar was 77 years old last year, and by 2027 he will be 81 years old. Atiku should give room to younger Nigerians, who still have the energy and the brain to develop the country.

“Atiku should be in a situation where he plays like the big uncle in the room or the elder in the room.”

Although Atiku has yet to formally declare his candidacy for the 2027 presidential race, indications from some of his aides suggest his intention to contest.

Economic hardship: Atiku's aide slams Tinubu

Criticism against President Bola Tinubu persists as his stringent economic strategies have led Nigeria into turmoil.

Phrank Shaibu, a special aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, pointed out the administration's incompetence.

He noted Tinubu's failure to acknowledge his government's failings as evidence of his absence of economic solutions.

Source: Legit.ng