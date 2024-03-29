The Labour Party has dealt a strong blow to the NLC president, Joe Ajaero and S.O.Z. Ejiofor, the LP's BoT chairman

In a statement on Thursday, March 28, the spokesman of the party, Obiorah Ifoh, said the LP does not know the individuals

According to Ifoh, since Ejiofor stepped down as the party's BoT boss years ago, he has not attended any meeting of the LP nor held any office

The Labour Party has said disassociated itself from Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and S.O.Z. Ejiofor, the alleged chairman of the party's Board of Trustees (BoT).

This was announced by on Thursday, March 28, the spokesman of the LP, Obiorah Ifoh, who categorically stated that both Ajaero and Ejiofor are not members of the party.

According to Ifoh, the LP's National Working Committee (NWC) led by Julius Abure is not aware of any Board of Trustees (BoT) chaired by Ejiofor.

The LP's latest position is a big blow to the NLC boss

Source: Twitter

He described the purported taking over of the party leadership by any BoT as laughable, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ifoh said that since Ejiofor stepped down as the first national chairman of the Labour Party more than 20 years, he has neither attended any meetings nor played any noticeable role as a member of the party.

Ifoh further added that Ejiofor was not even known in his ward and has not paid a single dime as membership dues, which qualifies him as a member.

The spokesman noted:

“Only people who understand the rules of the party and play by them, such as carrying party cards and paying membership dues, can have a say on the matters of the party. Incidentally, Comrades Ajaero and Ejiofor are not members and will not be allowed to interfere with the internal matters of the party."

Read more on NLC, LP crisis:

LP Demands Disciplinary Action Against Ajaero Over Vandalism, False Ownership Claims by NLC

Following Wednesday's criminal intrusion and vandalism at the Labour Party's premises, the party's leadership has formally appealed to relevant government bodies for urgent intervention to safeguard their property.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, March 22, they also seek disciplinary measures against the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and other union leaders involved.

Source: Legit.ng