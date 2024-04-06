As politicking for 2027 develops, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the PDP cannot field Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2027

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken cleric disclosed that the PDP will puncture Atiku’s ambition

Primate Ayodele said the earlier some members of the PDP supporting Atiku know this, the better for the party

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, has said he foresees the emergence of "a new powerful candidate" in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Ayodele, in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) channel recently, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's candidate in the 2019 and 2023 presidential election, "will not be picked".

Legit.ng reports that Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. By 2027, he would have become an octogenarian. He was Nigeria's vice-president (VP) from 1999 to 2007.

Primate Ayodele said:

"Well, I'm not seeing Atiku in the picture of 2027 election of PDP. I'm seeing that another powerful person will emerge in PDP in 2027.

"I'm not seeing Atiku Atiku as the main person that will contest the election in 2027. So says the Lord. Let's watch and see how this goes; that's what the Lord says."

