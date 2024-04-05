Siminalayi Fubara has rejected the Rivers PDP Caretaker Committee members for the state and local government areas

The Rivers governor noted that the PDP leadership at the national level had instructed that existing executives whose tenures have expired should remain in office for three months

As the governor sees, the purported list the work of those who are seeking attention and publicity

Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared the list of the Peoples Democratic Party Caretaker Committee members for the state and local government areas as fake

During the commissioning of the Auto Spare Parts Trading, Commercial Centre in Iriebe in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday, April 4, Governor Fubara described the list as the work of persons seeking cheap publicity.

Siminalayi Fubara said the caretaker committee list is the work of publicity seekers (Photo: Siminalayi Fubara/Facebook)

Source: Twitter

According to the governor, the decision of the PDP's national leadership is executives in states where their tenure have expired should continue as caretakers for the next three months.

Fubara clarified that the National Executive Council (NEC) did not approve that new names should be added to the already existing number of officers, or any subsisting officer(s) removed, Punch reports.

His words:

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you. We held a meeting and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the states affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

“For record purposes, so that you will understand, we also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on the 18th of this month (April) that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

Fubara of Rivers state had warned his detractors not to dare him.

Fubara spoke while receiving members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas (LGAs) on 'a solidarity rally' at the government house gate, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 3.

Source: Legit.ng