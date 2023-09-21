The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has accused Peter Obi of hiding his university certificate

The Labour Party faction claimed that Obi did not fill his B.Sc degree in the form he submitted for the 2023 election

The spokesman for the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, asked what was Obi hiding for not filing his university degree

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has lambasted Peter Obi for attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for certificate fraud.

The spokesman for the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, said Obi did not fill his B.Sc degree in the form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Labour Party faction accuses Peter Obi of hiding his B.Sc degree Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Comrade Bashiru Lamidi Apapa

Arabambi stated this during an interview with The Punch on Wednesday, September 20.

Why is Obi hiding his B.Sc degree?

He asked what was Obi hiding that made him fil his school certificate qualification and not B.Sc?

According to Arabambi, the former Anambra governor did not fill his B.Sc degree because he knew the vice chancellor or the registrar of the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka could be subpoenaed to confirm the authenticity.

“Let me ask Obi who is accusing President Bola Tinubu of certificate fraud this question. Obi claimed he has a B.Sc. Did he present the B.Sc in his form? Was it not the school certificate he wrote there? Why is he hiding his own B.Sc? That is because he knew they could subpoena the vice chancellor or the registrar to come and confirm its authenticity.”

