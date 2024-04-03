The next PDP NEC meeting may be a stage for rekindling the rivalry between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike

A number of issues that link Atiku and the FCT minister will be looked at during the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, April 18

One of the issues is the alleged anti-party activities of Wike during the 2023 presidential election

There are claims that the agelong rivalry between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, is about to be rekindled.

Suspicions are high that this will unfold at the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP already scheduled for Thursday, April 18.

Issues like the alleged anti-party activities of Wike may be discussed during the NEC meeting

Tribune reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) under the acting national chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, had been reluctant to call for the meeting following the battle between Atiku and Wike.

Battle formations ahead of PDP NEC

The national secretary of the party, Sam Anyanwu and the national vice chairman (South), Dan Orbih, are known to be Wike's powerful loyalists.

It was learnt that the presence of Wike’s supporters in the PDP organs is one the reasons the NWC has been unable to act on his alleged anti-party activities, an issue which the NEC will possibly look come the next NEC meeting.

Also, the committee may address the defection of 25 members of the Rivers State house of assembly from the PDP defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly under the instruction of Wike.

Even more, the PDP NEC may consider the issue of the next substantive chairman of the party to replace the former party boss, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, whose resignation in March 2023 was as a result of immense pressure by the PDP G-5 led by Wike.

2023 Election: Real Reason Wike Supported Tinubu, Ex-PDP Legal Adviser Speaks

A former national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mark Jacob, has cited one major “reason” Nyesom Wike supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike worked for ‘selfish interests’ in 2023

Speaking on Wednesday, February 15, Jacob said Wike and other individuals he did not name “deliberately worked against the party (PDP)” in the election for “selfish interests”.

