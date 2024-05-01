The Nigerian army has announced the release of the successful candidates for the 2024 DSSC Course

This was disclosed on Wednesday, May 1, urging applicants to check their names on the link that accompanies the release for training day commencement

The training day is expected to commence on May 10, and candidates are advised to come with 16 listed items

The Nigerian Army has released the list of successful candidates for the 2024 DSSC Course 28/2024.

The Nigerian Army made this public on Wednesday, May 1, advising applicants to check their names from the link provided on their site. The army states that officer Cadet training will commence on 10 May 2024 at the NDA Afaka, Kaduna.

The tweet reads:

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the list of successful candidates for DSSC Course 28/2024 is out and can be accessed on http://recruitment.army.mil.ng/military-secre. Officer Cadet training will commence on 10 May 2024 at the NDA, Afaka, Kaduna.”

Items successful candidates are to bring

Listing the necessary documents for candidates to report with at the NDA, Kaduna, to be:

Original credentials, including online printout showing his/her passport photograph(s). Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photographs in a suit and in a full standing position without cap/hat. Two pairs each of unmarked white round-neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes). Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable). Two pairs each of unmarked maroon round-neck vests and navy blue tracksuits (without stripes). Two white shirts, one blue shirt, a black tie, and a black belt. Four pairs of white socks and 2 pairs of black socks. Two pairs of national dress or a suit and casual wear. One wristwatch. A pair of black-laced shoes. Swimming trunk. Two white bed sheets and pillowcases. One blanket (grey or army green color). Two sets of cutlery. Pressing iron. Toiletries.

Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition:

One pair of black low-heel cover shoes. Two black lounge suits. A pair of trouser suit. Two black shorts (tights) Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers from their commanders/commanding officers.

Army to contact reserved candidates

Successful candidates who fail to report on the aforementioned date will forfeit their vacancies to candidates on reserve. Reserve candidates are not to report to NDA but will be contacted in the event vacancies arise. There will be no vacancy for Reserve candidates after 31 May 2024.

