The North Central caucus of the PDP has begun serious consultations and negotiations to produce a replacement for Iyorchia Ayu

PDP leaders from he zone have at least two names as favorites: former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Gabriel Suswam

To make sure one of the favourties emerge as the next national chairman of the PDP, party leaders met recently in Abuja to fine-tune talks on this issue

Abuja - Following the truncated tenure of Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), names like Bukola Saraki (former Senate president) and Senator Gabriel Suswam are emerging as favourites and potential replacements.

This is as the North Central Caucus of the PDP has started consultations among party leaders to produce a national chairperson from the zone.

As reliably gathered from sources, consultations among party leaders from the zone are in top-gear.

One of the sources told Vanguard that there is an expectation from the zone to announce its choice before the PDP's next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Also, party leaders from the zone were said to have met in Abuja recently to fine-tune strategies to speak with one voice.

The said meeting was said to have been attended by party executives from across the six states, including the Federal Capital Territory that makes up the North Central Zone, as well as selected elected representatives.

During the meeting it was agreed that the North Central should serve out what is left of Ayu’s term.

Governor Caleb Muftwang, as revealed by a source who attended the meeting, is expected to convene a meeting of the Zonal Caucus to put the final touches to the strategy on how this can be achieved.

The source stated:

“With the litigations over the 2023 elections now over, we expect the party leadership to do the needful to reposition our party for better performance.

“Ayu’s time as Chairman has effectively ended, and we, in the North Central, have put our heads together and agreed that his replacement should come from among us because the position which was zoned to us in 2023 still subsists. The constitution of our great party makes it so.

“We have been holding meetings on this issue. If you will recall, our State Chairmen met here in Abuja, after a meeting with the NWC last Wednesday.”

The Benue state high court sitting in Makurdi had sacked Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

Judge Maurice Ikpambese, on Friday, June 2, nullified Ayu's membership in the party, extinguishing his hope of reclaiming his position as the party's chair

Source: Legit.ng