JAMB has told UTME candidates who could not access their results due to the loss of their phones to retrieve their phone numbers as soon as possible

The examination board maintained that candidates' phone numbers are unique identifiers that would be needed throughout their undergraduate

JAMB then advised candidates to ensure that their phone number was always active because it is what it will continue to use to identify them

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the only way out for candidates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) who lost their phones after registering for the exercise was to retrieve the number.

JAMB clarified while responding to a candidate who enquired how to check his result after losing his phone following registration for the UTME.

JAMB has urged UTME candidates to retrieve their lost phone numbers used to register for the exercise Photo Credit: Professor Tahir Mamman

Source: Twitter

According to JAMB, the phone number is not just a phone number but a unique number that JAMB will use to identify the candidate throughout his or her undergraduate programme, and such a candidate cannot afford to lose it.

JAMB replies UTME candidate's enquiry

The UTME candidate identified with the handle @gbedutainer21 asked,

"Please, my phone was stolen last year and the sim. Please, how can I check my result?"

JAMB, in a response, then said:

"Retrieve the line to check your result. Also, note that the SIM card is not just a number; it's your unique identifier with JAMB. As such, you can't afford to lose it. You'll always need it for different services, the misplacement of which would render such services impossible."

This is coming days after JAMB announced the release of the 2024 UTME results. According to Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, 64,624 results out of the 1,904,189 candidates who took the examination were withheld. He said the withheld results were subjected to investigation.

See the tweet here:

Over 80k candidates didn't write 2024 UTME - JAMB

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB disclosed that 80,810 candidates who registered for the 2024 UTME did not attend the exercise.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the board, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists on Monday, April 29.

Oloyede's revelation followed the announcement of the 2024 UTME exercise results by the JAMB registrar on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng