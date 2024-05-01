The claim that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has taken sides in the Israel-Palestine war has been verified and misleading

The picture accompanying the claim by the X user after verification predated the current crisis in the Middle East countries

Also, the claim, which was not published by any verifiable media, contradicted the statement of the ministry of foreign affairs and published by verifiable media

FCT, Abuja - The claim on social media that the federal government under President Bola Tinubu has declared Nigeria's support for Iran and Palestine amid the Israel and Gaza war has been found misleading.

This is because the image used by the user predated the current crisis in the Middle East. Using Google Reverse Image Search, Google Lens Search, and TinEye to verify the picture, we found that it was taken in 2015 at the 3rd Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.

The federal government is not taking a side in the Israel-Palestine war Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @A_Y_Rafindadi

Source: Twitter

According to Dubawa, during the cross-referencing of the claim, it was found that an official statement by Nigeria's ministry of foreign affairs through its spokesperson, Francisca K. Omayuli, Tinubu-led federal government called for a diplomatic resolution between the countries.

The statement, dated April 14, 2024, emphasized the need for global stability through peaceful resolution. Verifiable media, including Channels Television, published the report.

X user claims FG has supported Iran, Palestine

On Saturday, April 13, an X user identified as Sir. Engr. A.Y (@A_Y_Rafindadi) claimed in a post that the Tinubu-led federal government had extended its support for Iran and Palestine as the crisis between Israel and Gaza went deeper.

In the post, former President Muhammadu Buhhadving a handshake with Hassan Rouhani, a former Islamic Republic of Iran president. The user captioned the image:

"In this world war III, Nigeria Stand With Iran/Palestine

"The giant of Africa is with the oppressed."

See the tweet here:

