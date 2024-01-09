FCT, Abuja - Nnaemeka Oruh, a public affairs analyst, says Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was named 2023 Politician of the Year, is relentlessly working for a new Nigeria anchored on the innovativeness championed by young people.

Oruh said this in a statement released amid the suspension of two women in President Bola Tinubu’s government, Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, and Halima Shehu, national coordinator of the National Social Investment Program Agency.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan fought a tough political battle to become a member of the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

The public affairs analyst highlighted the challenges women in government in the past few years have faced, stating that “patriarchy is kicking them out”.

He wrote:

“In Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-long years as President, guess the only minister who was sacked? No points for saying the former minister of finance Kemi Adeosu. I mean, only women get sacked, not so?

“Betta Edu has been accused of approving the payment of N585,198,500.00 into a private account. Trending also is the case of former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds.

“Then there is the “Curious case of Diezani Madueke” which, never mind. One by one, Nigeria’s patriarchal system which worked so hard to reward “Mummy Z— Debbie” (of course she deserved it though) is gradually kicking off all the women.

“We know of course that even though strong women such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala have fought to make this country better, pressure from all angles have left her focusing more on the international and even trumping her US citizenship above her Nigerian citizenship. In the twilights of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Minister Okonjo-Iweala also came under a barrage of attacks.”

Natasha seems to be the last one standing - Oruh

Nevertheless, stating that patriarchy has not kicked all women out, Oruh, who is also a researcher, said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan “seems to be the last one standing.”

He described the Kogi Central senator as a politician who has “decided that innovativeness and complete commitment to a better and sustained development of Nigeria is what leadership means.”

Oruh said Akpoti-Uduaghan has embraced her emergence as the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District with an exceptional drive to change the landscape of Nigerian politics.

“In two months, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is already touted as the symbol of hope for Nigeria.

“A number of persons have spoken in awe of how two months into her position as the Senator representing Kogi Central, Distinguished Senator Natasha had started bringing joy to her people, including through her streetlight project, a handful of job opportunities, the distribution of foodstuff to her constituents in line with the palliative provision of the Presidency, amongst others,” he wrote.

How Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as Kogi Central senator

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s road to the National Assembly was rough as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not declare her the winner.

She, however, sought redress in court and was eventually declared the winner.

What the senator went through during the election endeared her to many Nigerians.

“I got to know Natasha when they first dug up her community roads to disrupt her election. She is a fine determined woman and I want my children to be like her,” Oruh quoted Susan Nwuke, who runs a fashion house in Lugbe in Abuja, as saying.

Akpoti-Uduaghan sends Christmas gifts to constituents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan distributed six trailers of rice, 20,000 notebooks, 10,000 wrappers to her constituents in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement made available by the senator's media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, on Sunday, December 4, indicated that she equally distributed 5,000 branded bags to school children in Kogi Central.

