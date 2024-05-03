The value of the naira once again depreciated in the black and official markets against the US dollars

The Nigerian currency fell in the black market by N10 and in the official foreign exchange market by 0.84%

Nigerian banks and also currency traders have adjusted their buying and selling rates to reflect the new exchange rate

Nigerian currency continued its poor performance against the US dollar in the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

The latest data from FMDQ securities shows that the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira exchange rate to the dollar, closed at t N1,402.67/$1 on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Thursday's rate represents a 0.84 per cent or N11.71 loss for the naira against the US dollar compared to Tuesday's closing price of N1,390.96/$1.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the official exchange market was closed because of a public holiday.

Naira against other currency

The CBN data also showed that on Thursday, May 2, the naira weakened against the pound sterling in the spot market by N213.34 to sell at N1,667.01/£1, compared to Tuesday's rate of N1,453.67/£.

While against the euro, the value of the naira depreciated by N178.68 to trade at N1,425.71/€1, in contrast to the previous session's value of N1,247.03/€1.

According to traders who spoke to Legit.ng, Nigerian currency performance in the black market was similar to the official market.

Abudullahi a BDC trader said that the market resumed with high demand from Nigerians looking to get dollar for business, and travels.

He said:

"We sold the dollar at N1,390/$1, which represents a N10 devaluation compared to the previous day's exchange rate of N1,380/$1."

