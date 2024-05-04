Nigerian Striker Victor Boniface Makes Bundesliga Team of Season, Full List Emerges
- Nigerian striker Victor Boniface earns a well-deserved spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for his impactful role in Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning campaign, despite a significant injury setback
- Leverkusen's unbeaten record across all competitions underscores the German football club's dominance
- The team selection process, incorporating fan votes, club and expert inputs, resulted in a lineup featuring six Leverkusen players
Germany - Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has earned a well-deserved spot in the star-studded Bundesliga Team of the Season for his pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's dominant campaign, which has seen them clinch the league title.
Bayer Leverkusen also currently maintains an unbeaten record across all competitions.
Despite grappling with a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Nigerian sensation has showcased his scoring prowess by netting 11 goals, firmly establishing himself as one of the league's top scorers.
The Bundesliga aptly noted on their website:
"If he hadn't been injured in preparing for the AFCON, Leverkusen's lead striker would have made an even bigger splash this season. He remains top scorer at the champions despite missing 11 matches due to injury - and is a bona fide attacking livewire."
Boniface: How Bundesliga Team of Season was determined
In determining the Team of the Season, the Bundesliga took into account the fans' votes, which held a 40% weightage in the final selection, alongside inputs from clubs and experts, each contributing 30%.
The resulting lineup comprises a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.
Among the honorees, six players are from the title-winning Leverkusen squad, with two representatives each from Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, and one from Dortmund.
Bundesliga Team of Season: Full list
Below is the comprehensive list of the distinguished eleven:
Goalkeeper
- Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)
Defenders
- Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Attackers
- Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)
EPL giants keen on Boniface
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea had identified Boniface as a target for the summer.
Mauricio Pochettino's side allegedly noted the Nigerian as a key target in their quest to bolster their forward options.
