Germany - Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has earned a well-deserved spot in the star-studded Bundesliga Team of the Season for his pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's dominant campaign, which has seen them clinch the league title.

Bayer Leverkusen also currently maintains an unbeaten record across all competitions.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has been listed in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. Photo credits: Christof Koepsel, INA FASSBENDER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Despite grappling with a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Nigerian sensation has showcased his scoring prowess by netting 11 goals, firmly establishing himself as one of the league's top scorers.

The Bundesliga aptly noted on their website:

"If he hadn't been injured in preparing for the AFCON, Leverkusen's lead striker would have made an even bigger splash this season. He remains top scorer at the champions despite missing 11 matches due to injury - and is a bona fide attacking livewire."

Boniface: How Bundesliga Team of Season was determined

In determining the Team of the Season, the Bundesliga took into account the fans' votes, which held a 40% weightage in the final selection, alongside inputs from clubs and experts, each contributing 30%.

The resulting lineup comprises a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.

Among the honorees, six players are from the title-winning Leverkusen squad, with two representatives each from Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, and one from Dortmund.

Bundesliga Team of Season: Full list

Below is the comprehensive list of the distinguished eleven:

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Attackers

Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

