The crisis rocking the APC in Kano state is far from over as a chieftain of the party, dragged Abdullahi Ganduje to court

Mohammed Saidu-Etsu wants Ganduje to vacate his seat as the chairman of the APC and also told the court to declare the appointment of the former Kano governor illegal

This is coming weeks after Ganduje's ward executives suspended him over his recent court battles (bribery allegations)

FCT, Abuja - A fresh suit has been instituted against Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the former national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mohammed Saidu-Etsu, filed a suit seeking the nullification of the appointment of Ganduje as the national chairman of the ruling party by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

In a suit filed at the FCT High Court Abuja on Friday, May 3, Mr Etsu asked the court to declare the appointment illegal, patently unconstitutional, null, and of no effect.

He urged the court to grant injunction restraining Mr Ganduje from parading or representing, or holding out himself as the national chairman of the APC in any form or guise, whatsoever.

This came after the court restrained the police from arresting APC ward executives who purportedly suspended Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad of a Kano high court granted an exparte on the matter on Thursday, May 2.

Ganduje's court drama, suspension

Meanwhile, the executive council of Ganduje's ward, led by Haruna Gwanjo, suspended the former Kano governor.

Gwanjo, during a press briefing in Kano on Monday, April 15, cited allegations of bribery against Ganduje levelled by the Kano state government as the reason for the suspension.

According to Gwanjo, the former governor has to clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case.

Ganduje reacts, discloses those behind purported suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje opened up on his purported suspension by his ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state

He said the Kano state government is behind his controversial suspension as APC national chairman.

The former Kano state governor said his purported sanction can be compared to a flick from the popular entertainment channel, 'Africa Magic'

