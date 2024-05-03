Actor Ismail Muhammad is one entertainer who does not joke with his faith and he notes that he is a proud Muslim

Nollywood actor Ismail Muhammad is a lover of fashion and though he is a Muslim who values modesty, it does not deter him from showcasing what he loves.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he stated that he has always wanted to be an actor and his parents support him.

The 22-year-old role interpreter also shared other interesting information about him and his career in this conversation.

I respect my faith - Ismail says

Regardless of his love for the movie industry, the actor is conscious of the kind of movies he features in because of his faith.

"I chose this part because, for as long as I can remember, I have always loved films and I have always wanted to be on screen. When I auditioned for the series Class of Secrets Season 2 and I was selected, the joy in my heart knew no end. As a Muslim, I have limits to certain films and I respect that because it's my faith. I value modesty."

The impact of parental support

Getting to fulfill his dream didn't come easy for him as he had to travel for almost three days from Kano to Anambra state.

"My parents always support me in my career and I believe they trust their upbringing toward me. I auditioned for Class of Secrets Season 2 and was selected. When I got to know that the filming location was Awka, Anambra state, and I live in Kano, I spoke to my parents about it. They gave me their support. For the first time, I travelled to Anambra for a nearly three days journey."

How many wristwatches does Ismail have?

Aside from being an actor, he is also a fashion model and it reflects in the number of fashion items he has.

"As a fashion model, I love wristwatches. For the numbers, I should be counting ten or more."

