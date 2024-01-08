Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance issues in Nigeria

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 8, announced the suspension from office of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Tinubu's decision was conveyed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

The president also ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation.

Edu's suspension is coming a day after Tinubu ordered a thorough probe of Edu's ministry over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

The statement from Ngelale further reads:

"The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

"The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

"Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

"These directives of the President take immediate effect."

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, reacted to the development and declared:

"No sacred cow."

