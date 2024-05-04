Mercy Johnson has broken her silence amid bold claims made about her by Angela Okorie and an alleged childhood friend

In a post, the mother of four revealed that her daughter Divine's birthday was at the top of her priority list

Mercy Johnson also shared an adorable picture of the birthday celebrant as fans and colleagues celebrated Divine

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her household are in a celebration mood as her daughter and last child, Divine, clocked four years old on Saturday, May 4.

The actress revealed that Divine's birthday party was her major concern as she turned deaf to the witchcraft claims her colleague Angela Okorie made about her.

Mercy Johnson celebrates her daughter Divine on her 4th birthday. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

"Party on my mind…. Rushing off because 4th May has to have mummy in it My baby is turning 4," Mercy wrote.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mercy Johnson celebrates Divine at 4

In another social media post, Mercy, who shared a lovely picture of her daughter, prayed for the birthday girl, and included a point about God letting her promotion and peace confuse men.

"My Baby is 4 today… Hold her lord… let your grace, favor, peace and promotion in her life confuse men," Mercy wrote.

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Mercy Johnson's daughter

See some of the messages below:

iamyvonnejegede:

"Happy birthday to our baby."

julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby"

empressnjamah:

"My beautiful princess is a year older than,HAPPY CAKE DAY MY DARLING."

ever_precioushair:

"Happy amazing birthday beautiful princess, grow and excel."

emmy_nelson81:

"Happy blessed birthday, divine blessing wisdom favor all de days of your life."

lisa_brownie_30:

"Happy birthday pretty baby jare God bless your parents to give u the best life n more long life n prosperity is sure."

zichaelwoman:

"Happy birthday to my darling Princess God bless her immeasurably, today and always."

What Mercy Johnson's alleged bestie said

In another report, actress Mercy Johnson's alleged childhood best friend, Ifeoma, shared her story as she called Mercy out for witchcraft.

According to Ifeoma, Mercy was initiated at a young age as her mum and grandmum were witches.

Ifeoma also recounted her childhood experience with Mercy's mum.

Source: Legit.ng