The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has honoured EFCC's invitation

Edu arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, January 9 a day after her suspension from office

The anti-graft agency confirmed Edu's presence at its office, adding that interrogation has commenced over the payment of N585.2m into a private bank account

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency confirms the presence of Edu at its office, stating that interrogation has commenced.

TVC News disclosed this via its X page 9formerly known as Twitter) @tvcnewsng, on Tuesday, January 9

Tinubu suspends minister Betta Edu over N585.2m scandal

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 8, announced the suspension of Betta Edu as a minister in his cabinet.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Edu's suspension came a day after Tinubu ordered a thorough probe of her ministry over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

EFCC Goes After Minister Betta Edu

Legit.ng reported that EFCC invited Betta Edu to its headquarters in Abuja on Monday, January 8.

The invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Bola Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

An EFCC source said the anti-graft agency had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the minister to pave the way for the ongoing investigation that had been ordered by the President.

‘We're investigating Betta Edu', Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that the presidency said that it is investigating Edu.

Edu was alleged to have flouted Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009 rules.

Providing an update on the saga, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, said: “

"The matter is under investigation. “Appropriate action will be taken thereafter.”

