iPhone prices in Nigeria: How much does the model you want cost?
iPhones are unique devices with outstanding features hence better as compared to most Android phones. If you are looking to get a brand new iPhone device soon, this article contains all you need to know. In addition, you will get to know the iPhone prices in Nigeria to make an informed decision when purchasing one.
iPhone prices in Nigeria differ broadly per their specifications like screen display, design, camera, Operating system, storage space, and many other features. Since its first phone in 2007, Apple has controlled the smartphone industry with its unique phones that provide a high-quality user experience. Additionally, like other manufacturers, Apple upgrades its devices as technology advances.
Latest iPhones and prices in Nigeria
A genuine Apple iPhone can be easily recognized by its design, great cameras, and other significant specifications. Their Operating System, iOS, is powerful and user-friendly, making it faster
How much does the model you want cost? Here is a list of iPhones and their prices in Nigeria at the moment:
1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Specifications
- Release date: September 2021
- Operating system: IOS 15
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels
- Camera: Triple 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) plus Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front
- Processor: A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine
- Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB for storage data
- RAM: 6GB plus 256GB ROM
- Battery capacity: 4352 mAh
How much is the latest iPhone in Nigeria? iPhone 13 Pro Max is the latest released phone, its price ranges from ₦ 765,000 to ₦ 1,000,000 in Nigeria.
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Specifications
- Release date: September 2021
- Operating system: IOS 15
- Display: 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with (2532 x 1170) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner
- Processor: A15 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of memory for storage data
- RAM: 6GB
- Battery: 3095 mAh
Its price ranges from ₦ 755,000 to ₦ 800,000 on Jumia.
3. Apple iPhone 13
Specifications
- Release date: September 14, 2021
- Operating system: Apple IOS 15
- Display: 6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) 19.5: 9, Super Retina XDR Display, OLED
- Camera: Dual 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) / Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front
- Processor: Apple A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine
- Memory: 6GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB for storage data
- RAM: 4GB plus 128GB ROM
- Battery: 3095 mAh
What is the price of the iPhone device in Nigeria? It costs approximately ₦ 518,000.
4. iPhone 13 Mini
Specifications
- Release date: September 2021
- Operating system: IOS 15
- Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 x 1080)
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera
- Processor: A15 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 2406 mAh
The price of the device starts from ₦599,999 on Konga.
5. iPhone 12 Pro Max
Specifications
- Release date: October 2020
- Operating system: Apple IOS 14
- Display: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED of (2778 x 1284)
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner and 12MP front camera
- Processor: A14 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 128, 256, or 512GB
- RAM: 6GB
- Battery: 3687mAh
The iPhone's price in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 670,000 and ₦ 700,000.
6. iPhone 12 Pro
Specifications
- Release date: October 2020
- Operating system: Apple IOS 14
- Display: 6.1-inch display with a resolution of Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170)
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner, 12 MP front camera
- Processor: A14 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 128, 256, or 512GB
- RAM: 6GB
- Battery: 2815mAh
The price of the device is ₦ 590,000. However, it can vary based on the seller.
7. iPhone 12
Specifications
- Release date: October 2020
- Operating system: Apple IOS 14
- Display: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP
- Processor: A14 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 128, or 256GB for storage data
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 2815mAh
How much is the iPhone 12 in Nigeria? The price of the device is ₦ 470,000 on Jumia.
8. iPhone 12 Mini
Specifications
- Release date: October 2020
- Operating system: IOS 14
- Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 by 1080) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP with front camera of 12MP
- Processor: A14 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 128, 256GB for storage data
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 2227mAh
What is the iPhone price in Nigeria? It ranges between ₦375,000- ₦665,989.
9. iPhone SE
Specifications
- Release date: April 2020
- Operating system: iOS 13
- Display: 4.9-inch Retina HD display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 12MP Wide camera, 7MP front camera
- Processor: A13 Bionic chip
- RAM: 3GB
- Battery: 1821 mAh
How much does iPhone SE cost in Nigeria? The price of the device starts from ₦ 240,000.
10. iPhone 11 Pro Max
Specifications
- Release date: September 2019
- Operating system: iOS 13
- Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution (2688 × 1242) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Processor: A13 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64GB or 4GB RAM, 256GB or 4GB RAM, 512GB or 4GB RAM
- Battery capacity: 3969mAh
The price of the phone ranges from ₦ 559,990- ₦ 670,000.
11. iPhone 11 Pro
Specifications
- Release date: September 2019
- Operating system: Apple IOS 14
- Display: 5.8 inches Super Retina XDR OLED with a resolution of (2436 × 1125) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP back camera and 12 MP front camera
- Processor: A13 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 256, or 512GB ROM
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery capacity: 3046mAh
The price of the device starts from ₦ 440,000.
12. iPhone 11
Specifications
- Release date: September 2019
- Operating system: Apple IOS 13
- Display: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1792 × 828)
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera
- Processor: A13 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 128, 256GB for storage data
- RAM: 4GB + 128GB ROM
- Battery: 3110mAh
iPhone 11 price in Nigeria ranges from ₦ 34O,000
12. iPhone XS Max
Specifications
- Release date: September 2018
- Operating system: iOS 12
- Display: 6.5 inches Super Retina OLED with a resolution of (2688 × 1242) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP wide and 7MP front camera
- Processor: A12 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 256, or 512GB storage space
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 3174mAh
The price of the iPhone ranges between ₦ 350,000 to ₦ 530,000
13. iPhone XS
Specifications
- Release date: September 2018
- Operating system: Apple IOS 12
- Display: 5.8 inches display with a resolution of (2436 x 1125) pixels
- Camera: 12MP, 7MP front camera
- Processor: A12 Chipset Bionic
- Memory: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 2658 mAh
The cost of the device starts from ₦ 495,000
14. iPhone XR
Specifications
- Release date: September 2018
- Operating system: IOS 12
- Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD with (1792 by 828) pixels resolution
- Camera: 12MP wide camera and 7MP front camera
- Processor: A12 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 128, or 256GB
- RAM: 3GB
- Battery: 2942 MAH
The price of the device ranges between ₦ 435,000- ₦ 550,000
15. iPhone X
Specifications
- Release date: November 2017.
- Operating system: IOS 11.4.1
- Display: 5.8-inch display with a resolution of (2436 by 1125) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP front camera
- Processor: A11 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 256, or 512GB
- RAM: 3GB
- Battery: 2716mAh
iPhone 10 price in Nigeria ranges from ₦ 210,000- ₦ 301,060
16. Iphone 9
What is the price of the iPhone 9 in Nigeria? Unfortunately, the phone is yet to be released. Therefore, its price is not available.
17. iPhone 8 Plus
Specifications
- Release date: September 2017
- Operating system: iOS 11.4.1
- Display: 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP Front Camera
- Processor: A11 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 256GB
- RAM: 3GB
- Battery: 2691mAh
The price of the device starts from ₦ 240,000
18. iPhone 8
Specifications
- Release date: September 2017
- Operating system: IOS 14
- Display: 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 12MP, 7MP front camera
- Processor: A11 Bionic Chip
- Memory: 64, 256, or 512GB
- RAM: 2GB
- Battery: 1821mAh
The cost of the device starts from approximately ₦ 123,000
19. iPhone 7 Plus
Specifications
- Release date: September 2016
- Operating system: iOS 1O
- Display: 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels
- Camera: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP
- Processor: A10 Fusion Chip
- Memory: 32, 128, 256GB
- RAM: 3GB
- Battery: 2900mAh
The cost of the device ranges from ₦ 170,000 to ₦ 180,000
20. iPhone 7
Specifications
- Release date: September 2016
- Operating system: iOS 10
- Display: 4.7-inch display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 12MP, 7MP
- Processor: A10 Fusion Chip
- Memory: 32, 128, 256GB
- RAM: 2GB+ 32GB ROM
- Battery: 1960mAh
The price of the iPhone 7 in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 120,000 to ₦ 179,900
21. iPhone 6S Plus
Specifications
- Release date: September 2015
- Operating system: iOS 9
- Display: 5.5 inch IPS LCD (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi
- Camera: 12MP, 5MP
- Processor: A9
- Memory: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB for storage data
- RAM: 2GB
- Battery: 2750mAh
The cost of the phone starts from ₦ 73,309
22. iPhone 6S
Specifications
- Release date: September 2014
- Operating system: iOS 9
- Display: 4.7 inch IPS LCD with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 12MP, 5MP
- Processor: A9
- Memory: 16, 32, 64, 128GB for storage data
- RAM: 2GB
- Battery: 1715mAh
iPhone 6s price in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 64,582 and ₦ 69,382.
23. iPhone 6 Plus
Specifications
- Release date: September 19, 2014
- Operating system: Apple iOS 8
- Display: 5.5 inch IPS LCD display with (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi
- Camera: 8MP, 1.2MP
- Processor: A8
- Memory: 16, 64, 128GB
- RAM: 1GB
- Battery: 2915mAh
The price of the phone is ₦ 56,000
24. iPhone 6
Specifications
- Release date: September 19, 2014
- Operating system: iOS 8
- Display: 4.7 inch IPS LCD display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 8MP, 1.2MP front camera
- Processor: A8
- Memory: 16, 32, 64, 128GB
- RAM: 1GB
- Battery: 1810mAh
The price of the phone starts from ₦ 54,109
25. iPhone 5C
Specifications
- Release date: September 2013
- Operating system: iOS 7
- Display: 4.0 inches display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- Camera: 8MP+ 1.2MP front camera
- Processor: Apple A6
- Memory: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- RAM: 1 GB
- Battery: 1510 mAh
The price of the iPhone ranges between ₦ 24,888- ₦ 26,888
Since iPhone prices in Nigeria vary based on their features, many people are curious to know the prices to decide the type of model to purchase. The list above will help you get the right phone you want at the moment.
Source: Legit.ng