iPhone prices in Nigeria: How much does the model you want cost?

iPhones are unique devices with outstanding features hence better as compared to most Android phones. If you are looking to get a brand new iPhone device soon, this article contains all you need to know. In addition, you will get to know the iPhone prices in Nigeria to make an informed decision when purchasing one.

iPhone prices in Nigeria differ broadly per their specifications like screen display, design, camera, Operating system, storage space, and many other features. Since its first phone in 2007, Apple has controlled the smartphone industry with its unique phones that provide a high-quality user experience. Additionally, like other manufacturers, Apple upgrades its devices as technology advances.

Latest iPhones and prices in Nigeria

A genuine Apple iPhone can be easily recognized by its design, great cameras, and other significant specifications. Their Operating System, iOS, is powerful and user-friendly, making it faster

How much does the model you want cost? Here is a list of iPhones and their prices in Nigeria at the moment:

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Specifications

Release date : September 2021

: September 2021 Operating system: IOS 15

IOS 15 Display : 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels

: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels Camera : Triple 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) plus Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front

: Triple 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) plus Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front Processor : A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine

: A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB for storage data

128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB for storage data RAM : 6GB plus 256GB ROM

: 6GB plus 256GB ROM Battery capacity: 4352 mAh

How much is the latest iPhone in Nigeria? iPhone 13 Pro Max is the latest released phone, its price ranges from ₦ 765,000 to ₦ 1,000,000 in Nigeria.

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Specifications

Release date : September 2021

: September 2021 Operating system : IOS 15

: IOS 15 Display : 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with (2532 x 1170) pixels

: 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with (2532 x 1170) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner

: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner Processor : A15 Bionic Chip

: A15 Bionic Chip Memory : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of memory for storage data

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of memory for storage data RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Battery: 3095 mAh

Its price ranges from ₦ 755,000 to ₦ 800,000 on Jumia.

3. Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 in different colours.

Specifications

Release date : September 14, 2021

: September 14, 2021 Operating system : Apple IOS 15

: Apple IOS 15 Display : 6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) 19.5: 9, Super Retina XDR Display, OLED

: 6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) 19.5: 9, Super Retina XDR Display, OLED Camera : Dual 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) / Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front

: Dual 12MP + 12MP Rear (Dual-LED) / Dual 12MP + SL 3D Front Processor : Apple A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine

: Apple A15 Bionic Chip Hexacore Neural Engine Memory : 6GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB for storage data

: 6GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB for storage data RAM : 4GB plus 128GB ROM

: 4GB plus 128GB ROM Battery: 3095 mAh

What is the price of the iPhone device in Nigeria? It costs approximately ₦ 518,000.

4. iPhone 13 Mini

Specifications

Release date : September 2021

: September 2021 Operating system : IOS 15

: IOS 15 Display : 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 x 1080)

: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 x 1080) Camera : 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera Processor : A15 Bionic Chip

: A15 Bionic Chip Memory : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery: 2406 mAh

The price of the device starts from ₦599,999 on Konga.

5. iPhone 12 Pro Max

Specifications

Release date : October 2020

: October 2020 Operating system : Apple IOS 14

: Apple IOS 14 Display : 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED of (2778 x 1284)

: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED of (2778 x 1284) Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner and 12MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner and 12MP front camera Processor : A14 Bionic Chip

: A14 Bionic Chip Memory : 128, 256, or 512GB

: 128, 256, or 512GB RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Battery: 3687mAh

The iPhone's price in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 670,000 and ₦ 700,000.

6. iPhone 12 Pro

Specifications

Release date : October 2020

: October 2020 Operating system : Apple IOS 14

: Apple IOS 14 Display : 6.1-inch display with a resolution of Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170)

: 6.1-inch display with a resolution of Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170) Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner, 12 MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF 3D LiDAR Scanner, 12 MP front camera Processor : A14 Bionic Chip

: A14 Bionic Chip Memory : 128, 256, or 512GB

: 128, 256, or 512GB RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Battery: 2815mAh

The price of the device is ₦ 590,000. However, it can vary based on the seller.

7. iPhone 12

Blue iPhone 12 device.

Specifications

Release date : October 2020

: October 2020 Operating system : Apple IOS 14

: Apple IOS 14 Display : 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170) pixels

: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2532 by 1170) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP

: 12MP + 12MP Processor : A14 Bionic Chip

: A14 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 128, or 256GB for storage data

: 64, 128, or 256GB for storage data RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery: 2815mAh

How much is the iPhone 12 in Nigeria? The price of the device is ₦ 470,000 on Jumia.

8. iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini in different colours.

Specifications

Release date : October 2020

: October 2020 Operating system : IOS 14

: IOS 14 Display : 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 by 1080) pixels

: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (2340 by 1080) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP with front camera of 12MP

: 12MP + 12MP with front camera of 12MP Processor : A14 Bionic Chip

: A14 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 128, 256GB for storage data

: 64, 128, 256GB for storage data RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery: 2227mAh

What is the iPhone price in Nigeria? It ranges between ₦375,000- ₦665,989.

9. iPhone SE

A black iPhone SE device.

Specifications

Release date : April 2020

: April 2020 Operating system : iOS 13

: iOS 13 Display : 4.9-inch Retina HD display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.9-inch Retina HD display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera : 12MP Wide camera, 7MP front camera

: 12MP Wide camera, 7MP front camera Processor : A13 Bionic chip

: A13 Bionic chip RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Battery: 1821 mAh

How much does iPhone SE cost in Nigeria? The price of the device starts from ₦ 240,000.

10. iPhone 11 Pro Max

Specifications

Release date : September 2019

: September 2019 Operating system : iOS 13

: iOS 13 Display : 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution (2688 × 1242) pixels

: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution (2688 × 1242) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera, 12 MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera, 12 MP front camera Processo r: A13 Bionic Chip

r: A13 Bionic Chip Memory : 64GB or 4GB RAM, 256GB or 4GB RAM, 512GB or 4GB RAM

: 64GB or 4GB RAM, 256GB or 4GB RAM, 512GB or 4GB RAM Battery capacity: 3969mAh

The price of the phone ranges from ₦ 559,990- ₦ 670,000.

11. iPhone 11 Pro

Specifications

Release date : September 2019

: September 2019 Operating system : Apple IOS 14

: Apple IOS 14 Display : 5.8 inches Super Retina XDR OLED with a resolution of (2436 × 1125) pixels

: 5.8 inches Super Retina XDR OLED with a resolution of (2436 × 1125) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP back camera and 12 MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP back camera and 12 MP front camera Processor : A13 Bionic Chip

: A13 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 256, or 512GB ROM

: 64, 256, or 512GB ROM RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery capacity: 3046mAh

The price of the device starts from ₦ 440,000.

12. iPhone 11

Normal iPhone 11 phone.

Specifications

Release date : September 2019

: September 2019 Operating system : Apple IOS 13

: Apple IOS 13 Display : 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1792 × 828)

: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1792 × 828) Camera : 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP plus 12MP front camera Processor : A13 Bionic Chip

: A13 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 128, 256GB for storage data

: 64, 128, 256GB for storage data RAM : 4GB + 128GB ROM

: 4GB + 128GB ROM Battery: 3110mAh

iPhone 11 price in Nigeria ranges from ₦ 34O,000

12. iPhone XS Max

Specifications

Release date : September 2018

: September 2018 Operating system : iOS 12

: iOS 12 Display : 6.5 inches Super Retina OLED with a resolution of (2688 × 1242) pixels

: 6.5 inches Super Retina OLED with a resolution of (2688 × 1242) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP wide and 7MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP wide and 7MP front camera Processor : A12 Bionic Chip

: A12 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 256, or 512GB storage space

: 64, 256, or 512GB storage space RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery: 3174mAh

The price of the iPhone ranges between ₦ 350,000 to ₦ 530,000

13. iPhone XS

Specifications

Release date : September 2018

: September 2018 Operating system : Apple IOS 12

: Apple IOS 12 Display : 5.8 inches display with a resolution of (2436 x 1125) pixels

: 5.8 inches display with a resolution of (2436 x 1125) pixels Camera : 12MP, 7MP front camera

: 12MP, 7MP front camera Processor : A12 Chipset Bionic

: A12 Chipset Bionic Memory : 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery: 2658 mAh

The cost of the device starts from ₦ 495,000

14. iPhone XR

Red, white and blue iPhone XR devices.

Specifications

Release date : September 2018

: September 2018 Operating system : IOS 12

: IOS 12 Display : 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD with (1792 by 828) pixels resolution

: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD with (1792 by 828) pixels resolution Camera : 12MP wide camera and 7MP front camera

: 12MP wide camera and 7MP front camera Processor : A12 Bionic Chip

: A12 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 128, or 256GB

: 64, 128, or 256GB RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Battery: 2942 MAH

The price of the device ranges between ₦ 435,000- ₦ 550,000

15. iPhone X

Specifications

Release date : November 2017.

: November 2017. Operating system : IOS 11.4.1

: IOS 11.4.1 Display : 5.8-inch display with a resolution of (2436 by 1125) pixels

: 5.8-inch display with a resolution of (2436 by 1125) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP, 7MP front camera

: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP front camera Processor : A11 Bionic Chip

: A11 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 256, or 512GB

: 64, 256, or 512GB RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Battery: 2716mAh

iPhone 10 price in Nigeria ranges from ₦ 210,000- ₦ 301,060

16. Iphone 9

What is the price of the iPhone 9 in Nigeria? Unfortunately, the phone is yet to be released. Therefore, its price is not available.

17. iPhone 8 Plus

Specifications

Release date : September 2017

: September 2017 Operating system : iOS 11.4.1

: iOS 11.4.1 Display : 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels

: 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP, 7MP Front Camera

: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP Front Camera Processor : A11 Bionic Chip

: A11 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 256GB

: 64, 256GB RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Battery: 2691mAh

The price of the device starts from ₦ 240,000

18. iPhone 8

Specifications

Release date : September 2017

: September 2017 Operating system: IOS 14

IOS 14 Display : 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera: 12MP, 7MP front camera

12MP, 7MP front camera Processor : A11 Bionic Chip

: A11 Bionic Chip Memory : 64, 256, or 512GB

: 64, 256, or 512GB RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Battery: 1821mAh

The cost of the device starts from approximately ₦ 123,000

19. iPhone 7 Plus

The used black device of iPhone 7 plus.

Specifications

Release date : September 2016

: September 2016 Operating system : iOS 1O

: iOS 1O Display : 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels

: 5.5 inches Super Retina IPS LCD with a resolution of (1920 × 1080) pixels Camera : 12MP + 12MP, 7MP

: 12MP + 12MP, 7MP Processor : A10 Fusion Chip

: A10 Fusion Chip Memory : 32, 128, 256GB

: 32, 128, 256GB RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Battery: 2900mAh

The cost of the device ranges from ₦ 170,000 to ₦ 180,000

20. iPhone 7

A brand new iPhone 7 black device.

Specifications

Release date : September 2016

: September 2016 Operating system : iOS 10

: iOS 10 Display : 4.7-inch display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.7-inch display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera : 12MP, 7MP

: 12MP, 7MP Processo r: A10 Fusion Chip

r: A10 Fusion Chip Memory : 32, 128, 256GB

: 32, 128, 256GB RAM : 2GB+ 32GB ROM

: 2GB+ 32GB ROM Battery: 1960mAh

The price of the iPhone 7 in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 120,000 to ₦ 179,900

21. iPhone 6S Plus

Specifications

Release date : September 2015

: September 2015 Operating system : iOS 9

: iOS 9 Display : 5.5 inch IPS LCD (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi

: 5.5 inch IPS LCD (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi Camera : 12MP, 5MP

: 12MP, 5MP Processor : A9

: A9 Memory : 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB for storage data

: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB for storage data RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Battery: 2750mAh

The cost of the phone starts from ₦ 73,309

22. iPhone 6S

A person holding an iPhone 6S.

Specifications

Release date : September 2014

: September 2014 Operating system : iOS 9

: iOS 9 Display : 4.7 inch IPS LCD with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.7 inch IPS LCD with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera : 12MP, 5MP

: 12MP, 5MP Processor : A9

: A9 Memory : 16, 32, 64, 128GB for storage data

: 16, 32, 64, 128GB for storage data RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Battery: 1715mAh

iPhone 6s price in Nigeria ranges between ₦ 64,582 and ₦ 69,382.

23. iPhone 6 Plus

Specifications

Release date : September 19, 2014

: September 19, 2014 Operating system : Apple iOS 8

: Apple iOS 8 Display : 5.5 inch IPS LCD display with (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi

: 5.5 inch IPS LCD display with (1920 by 1080) pixel resolution at 401 ppi Camera : 8MP, 1.2MP

: 8MP, 1.2MP Processor : A8

: A8 Memory : 16, 64, 128GB

: 16, 64, 128GB RAM : 1GB

: 1GB Battery: 2915mAh

The price of the phone is ₦ 56,000

24. iPhone 6

Specifications

Release date : September 19, 2014

: September 19, 2014 Operating system : iOS 8

: iOS 8 Display : 4.7 inch IPS LCD display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.7 inch IPS LCD display with (1334 by 750) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera : 8MP, 1.2MP front camera

: 8MP, 1.2MP front camera Processo r: A8

r: A8 Memory : 16, 32, 64, 128GB

: 16, 32, 64, 128GB RAM : 1GB

: 1GB Battery: 1810mAh

The price of the phone starts from ₦ 54,109

25. iPhone 5C

Specifications

Release date : September 2013

: September 2013 Operating system : iOS 7

: iOS 7 Display : 4.0 inches display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi

: 4.0 inches display with (1136 by 640) pixel resolution at 326 ppi Camera : 8MP+ 1.2MP front camera

: 8MP+ 1.2MP front camera Processor : Apple A6

: Apple A6 Memory : 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Battery: 1510 mAh

The price of the iPhone ranges between ₦ 24,888- ₦ 26,888

Since iPhone prices in Nigeria vary based on their features, many people are curious to know the prices to decide the type of model to purchase. The list above will help you get the right phone you want at the moment.

