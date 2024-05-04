The immediate former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has expressed his will to do anything in his power to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki

Shaibu described Obaseki as an emperor who tried to impose decisions on his subjects without any regard for their opinion

He explained that the National constitution needs to be revisited and changed to give deputy governors more freedom and independence

The former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, who was impeached after months-long internal battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, has revealed that he was forced to deputise for him in 2016.

Shaibu, who incurred the full wrath of the incumbent and former principal, shared that the country has to make some amendments to how much power is shared between state governors and their deputies.

Shaibu said he is ready to go to war with Obaseki in the next election

He said deputy governors should be accorded freedom and independence akin to those of the Vice President. He proposed that the federal government handle their provisions, including security details and other office benefits.

He revealed that he had sent a proposal to the National Assembly to that effect.

Shaibu, who was expressing his grievances and personal plans ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election to a PUNCH reporter, disclosed that he is ready to go to the world's tail end to see that Obaseki is humbled.

He mentioned he never really liked the idea of Obaseki when he was presented as the favoured choice in 2016, but the influence of former Governor Adams Oshiomole, who was adamant about his candidacy, swayed minds.

He apologised to the former governor, whom he engaged with in a war of words during Obaseki's reelection in 2020.

He said he is now looking forward to working with the ex National Labour Congress chairman to take the state to new heights.

Shaibu said even if it means joining rival All Progressive Congress.

He said:

"If the team comprising the Legacy Group and my original groups say we have to move to the APC, we will not hesitate."

