Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a former PDP candidate, hailed Senator Natasha Akpoti's victory at the Court of Appeal in Kogi state, seeing it as a source of renewed hope for the party

The PDP chieftain believes that her success not only brings joy to the PDP but also rekindles the hopes of its supporters, motivating them for the upcoming governorship election

Okai expressed optimism about the PDP's future, emphasising the importance of a fair and impartial legal process in upholding democracy

Lokoja, Kogi state - Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, has described the victory of Senator Natasha Akpoti at the Court of Appeal as a source of "renewed hope" for the party.

The PDP chieftain, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Wednesday, November 1, congratulated Senator Natasha.

PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin speaks on party's future after Natasha's appeal court victory. Photo credits: Çlàssíc Wìzzy Jày, Natasha Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Natasha is the senator-elect for Kogi Central following her victory at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The courts overturned the earlier declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the winner of the February 25 election.

Natasha Akpoti: Okai commends court

Okai further pointed out that Natasha's success not only brings joy to the PDP camp but also rekindles the hopes of its supporters and members across the state.

"I believe that this triumph marks a turning point for the party, fueling enthusiasm and dedication to secure victory in the upcoming governorship election," he said.

The PDP chieftain commended the justice dispensed by the appeal court even as he emphasised the importance of a fair and impartial legal process in upholding democracy.

PDP has brighter future, says Okai

Meanwhile, as Kogi state prepares for the November 11 governorship election, Okay said he is optimistic about the future of the PDP, adding that there are brighter days on the horizon for the opposition party.

"As the November 11th election draws nearer, the PDP and its supporters find themselves more energised and determined than ever," he added.

"Senator Natasha Akpoti's victory at the Appeal Court serves as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for their collective aspiration to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election."

The PDP chieftain said the party, relying on the support of dedicated individuals, is ready to face the challenges ahead with renewed vigour and determination.

