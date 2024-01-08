Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering political events and economic fraud

FCT, Abuja - Sadiya Farouq, the pioneer minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Television Continental confirmed the update on Monday morning, January 8.

Farouq is being probed for an alleged N37.1 billion fraud committed by a contractor, James Okwete, an alleged associate of hers’ during her time as minister.

The Nation reported that Farouq arrived at the EFCC's office at about 10 am.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng