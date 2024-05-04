Ace Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji recently made a return to social media, and netizens can't get enough of her beauty

The actress posted a clip of herself out with some friends as she celebrated turning a year older, and it has got people talking online

In her post, Genevieve Nnaji sent a special message to her lovers, fans and friends, who all took time to celebrate with her

Nollywood superstar actress Genevieve Nnaji breaks the internet as she clips and photos from her recent birthday celebration go viral online.

The beautiful actress got people talking online with a short video reel that show how she celebrated her special day.

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji celebrates her 45th birthday in style. Photo credit: @genevievennaji

If images from the reel videos are anything to go by, the curvy mother of one celebrated her day on a dinner date with some close friends at a posh restaurant in the UK.

The sweet silk black gown she rocked in the trending clip was also a major highlight of the viral clip.

Genevieve Nnaji sends her fans a message

In her birthday post, the beautiful actress sent a special message to her fans, lovers and friends, who all took time out to celebrate her as she turned a year older.

Here's an excerpt of the message Genevieve Nnaji sent to her fans:

"Thank you so much for your love and prayers. Because of you I can go farther. I love you dearly."

Watch the birthday reel below:

Reactions trail Genevieve Nnaji's birthday post

Below are some of the comments that trailed the viral post:

@pj.stars:

"The queen of queens. Thank you for posting. See you again next year."

@the_abioduns:

"Mid year post… see you at next annual general meeting."

@sonia_uche:

"You’re EVERYTHING you think you are and even MORE. love you my idol."

@iamdoziefineboi___:

"This page is about to be flooded with all the LOVE in the world. My goodness, it's Queen Genevieve, everyone What more can we possibly ask? Absolutely nada!!!"

@bryanizunna1:

"Female wizkid though OBO IS STILL THE GOAT."

@korty_eo:

"You are the greatest to ever do it. May your days be filled with peace and joy, may you become more beautiful by the second, your latter days will be better than your former. Happy birthday my queen. I love you."

@i_am_tjan:

"The amount of times I have watched this video ma’am it’s too short!!!"

@nnenna_blinks_:

"The Queen of all Queens. The one that appears and darkness disapears. My Fellow Taurus Queen. Mama please post this beauty often. Don’t hide it away from us Queen Mother."

@therealmarvis:

"Ordinary love nai u dey thank us for? Me wey fit give u my right kidney."

@iamdoziefineboi___:

"Hei God! What have we done to deserve two posts in a day from the goddess and the Queen? We must have done something right. We're in awe of you, MOTHER!!! No thanks necessary. The original swan of Nollywood. The biggest export out of Africa. Happy birthday, Ada Igbo nile."

@iamdodos:

"She chose today to break the instaweb."

@chetanekwe:

"Hey Sis!! Where you at?? You look well."

@hanniesorganics:

"Picture of the day . Role model to all celebrities."

Genevieve Nnaji goes on vacation in Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian US-based supermodel Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi warmed many hearts with photos of Genevieve Nnaji.

The duo, alongside their friend, were in Italy on vacation and having a good time.

An ageless Genevieve, who was set to return to Nollywood soon as a producer in a new movie, smiled in photos with Oluchi.

