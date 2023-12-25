Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central distributed six trailers of rice, 20,000 notebooks, and 10,000 wrappers to her constituents for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Additionally, she provided 5,000 branded bags to school children in the senatorial district's five local government areas

The empowerment programme targeted widows and the underprivileged, with the senator stating that the items were not exclusive to PDP members but for every deserving constituent, irrespective of party affiliation

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has distributed six trailers of rice, 20,000 notebooks, 10,000 wrappers to her constituents in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement made available to Legit.ng by the senator's media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, on Sunday, December 4, indicates that she equally distributed 5,000 branded bags to school children in Kogi Central.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan distributed six trucks of rice to her constituents for the Yuletide. Photo credit: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

How the palliatives will be shared

Legit.ng gathers that the palliatives will be distributed across the five local government areas of the senatorial district, which include: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, and Ogori-Mangogo.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said that Christmas is the season for love and sharing, particularly with the less privileged.

She emphasised the significance of distributing the palliatives to households across the district, enabling everyone to celebrate the festive season with their families.

"As I promised, I have a covenant with God and humanity that my life is dedicated to serving my people and anybody who comes my way, and I have been doing that since I joined politics, especially reaching out to the less privileged and putting smiles on their faces.

“I won’t stop connecting with my people at the grassroots, it is in my blood to better the lives of my people both Christians and Muslims in Kogi Central,” she said.

Targeted beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of this empowerment programme, according to the statement, include widows, underprivileged, amongst others.

The cerebral lawyer said the items were not just for PDP members, but for all members of her constituency and the state.

Senator Natasha sends Christmas message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, has also felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas on Monday, December 25.

Senator Natasha lauded Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the challenges facing the nation, urging them to embrace love and unity.

"Christmas reminds us of the reason for the season. It's a time to inspire hope and spread the message of love.

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I want to call on Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity. We must embrace love, peace and unity even as He first loved us by giving Himself for us.

"As we celebrate, may the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow," she said.

