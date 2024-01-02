Halima Shehu, the CEO and national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has been temporarily removed from her position

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sanctioned the suspension, which was officially announced on national television during a live broadcast on Tuesday, January 2

The specific cause for her suspension remains unverified, considering her recent appointment to the role just a few months ago

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly approved the suspension of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Channels TV announced this on Tuesday, January 2, on one of its flagship programmes, The Morning Brief.

The suspension of the NSIPA boss comes a few months after her appointment. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Halima Shehu

Source: Twitter

The broadcast media further stated that the president immediately approved Shehu’s suspension.

Halima's profile

Shehu, an adept professional with a background in financial transactions, held leadership roles in various banking units across three different banks, overseeing cash management, funds transfer, clearing, reconciliation, operations, and coordination.

She transitioned to politics in 2010 and served as a Senior Special Assistant to former Katsina State governor Ibrahim Shema in 2011. She also contributed her expertise as a state's Internal Revenue Board member.

In 2016, Shehu expanded her horizons by accepting a temporary role as a presidential election observer in Cape Verde under the Economic Community of West African Countries.

Subsequently, from 2017 to 2022, she brought her wealth of experience to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

