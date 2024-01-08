President Tinubu's suspension of Minister Betta Edu over the N585 million scandal has got many talking online

Reacting, Senator Shehu Sani, hinted that the EFCC probe sends a clear message about the importance of accountability in Tinubu's-led federal government

Sani's comment on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked further conversations about the perceived differences in leadership styles between Tinubu and Buhari

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has weighed in on the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Shehu Sani drags Buhari into Betta Edu's financial scandal. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Dr Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

Recall that on Monday, January 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the suspension of the minister, Edu, over an alleged N585 million scandal within her ministry.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the suspension is with immediate effect.

Legit.ng reports that the scandal includes alleged approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

Reacting to the development, Sani in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, applauded President Tinubu's swift action and threw a jab at former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani tweeted:

"This President has listened to the public and acted against his Minister.If it’s the former President he will just ASHUWA you."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani shades Buhari over Betta Edu's suspension

The former senator's statement has got many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@mamatii001 tweeted:

"I can see why u scored 2 votes in pdp govership primary my ex senator. U get bad ."

@VivaDido tweeted:

"Yes. Let's commend him."

@obajemujnr tweeted:

"New President 1 - 0 Former President.

"21’ minutes into the match, thank you VAR."

@MbanugoClement2 tweeted:

"If it was the former one, he will not be AWARE by now despite the public outcry."

@FaithSuzy1 tweeted:

"The President is looking for legitimacy, so he acted against his own minister for that reason."

Betta Edu denied access to Tinubu in Aso Rock, presidency gives reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency has explained why Betta Edu, was not allowed into the presidential villa to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

Betta Edu, who was suspended on Monday, January 8, was seen in a video posted on the TVC's YouTube page leaving the Villa after she was unable to see the hours after her suspension.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, who was interviewed on the media, said the move was to allow for transparency and accountability on the directive given to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Tinubu.

Alleged fraud: Group expresses confidence in Betta Edu amid call for probe

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Corruption Crusade Group (NACCG) has declared trust in Dr Betta, dismissing allegations against her as baseless blackmail.

Dr Bridget Hassan, the group's president, asserted that Dr Edu had shown a commendable commitment to transparency and accountability, maintaining a strong stance against corruption.

According to Hassan, this affirmation follows a comprehensive assessment of Dr Edu's tenure as minister, including the recent controversy affecting the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng