The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled a former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk at the anti-graft agency headquarters in Abuja

Umar-Farouk was interrogated over the movement of monies into several bank accounts belonging to or connected with James Okwete.

The former minister was granted bail around 11.30 pm on Monday, January 8, and mandated to report to the EFCC every day

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

The anti-graft agency released Farouk on bail after grilling her from about 11 am till around 11.30 pm on Monday, January 8.

According to The Punch, Farouk was grilled in the presence of her lawyer, Oladipo Okpeseyi, at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

An EFCC source said the former minister was asked to write a statement explaining her relationship with a contractor, James Okwete, over ₦37,170,855,753.44 paid into his bank accounts through agencies domiciled in the ministry.

The EFCC operatives showed the former minister documents revealing how the monies were moved into several bank accounts belonging to or connected with Okwete.

“Sadiya was grilled by interrogators since 11 am, and she was released on bail around 11.30 pm tonight (Monday), we aren’t detaining her just as we didn’t detain Halima Shehu, because the investigation is still ongoing.”

“However, Sadiya has been mandated to report to the commission every day from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Buhari’s minister breaks silence over alleged N37b fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Umar-Farouk has reacted to the arrest to the arrest of one James Okwete by EFCC operatives. Farouk said she does not know Okwete and he has never represented her.

She disclosed that she has contacted her Legal Team to explore possible options to seek redress for the malicious attack on her person.

The former minister added that she would defend her actions and initiatives done during her tenure whenever she is called upon to do so.

EFCC Reveals Why Buhari’s Minister Failed To Honour Invitation

EFCC explained the reason why former Minister, Umar-Farouq, did not honour its invitation.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said Umar-Farouq did not shun the anti-graft agency’s invitation. Oyewale disclosed that Umar-Farouk sent a letter stating she was indisposed due to health challenges.

The EFCC spokesman said the former minister had done the needful through her lawyer and that there might be no reason to arrest her.

