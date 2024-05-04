A Nigerian pastor on X, Okezie, has publicly shown off the UTME score of his son after checking his result

In a post shared via his official account, the pastor proudly revealed that his son scored an aggregate of 250

Social media users shared their thoughts about the UTME score with many congratulating the young boy

A Nigerian man identified as Pastor Okezie on X has flaunted the examination result of his young son.

His son was among the candidates who sat for the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Pastor displays UTME result of his son. Photo credit: @AbiaIndegene00/X.

Pastor shows off son's UTME result

The popular pastor with the X handle AbiaIndegene00 shared a photo showing his sons aggregate score and his individual scores in the four subjects he sat for.

The brilliant boy scored an aggregate of 250 with 51 in English language, 51 in physics, 74 in biology and 74 in chemistry.

Sharing a screenshot of the result, Pastor Okezie said:

"My son got 250 in UTME."

This is coming amid the serious lamentation across the country over the poor performance of candidates in the UTME.

Statisense, a data company that focuses on data gathering for research purposes revealed that UTME recorded its highest percentage of candidates with less than 200 in 2021, which was 87.2%.

See the post below:

Reactions trail result of pastor's son

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the result.

Mayowa David said:

"Congratulations pastor."

Enwagboso wrote:

"Great!! Congratulations to the big boy!!"

Oyinkansola reacted:

"This is fantastic. Nice one Pastiii."

Mallam said:

"250 is barely pass tho."

Kamal added:

"This is awesome."

Ng Gwg wrote:

"English continues to destroy the grades of so many science inclined students. My jamb result was similar with 52 in English but with A’s in Physics, Maths and Chemistry. Last year’s highest score got average in English as well and that begs the question, what is the role of ‘good’ English in science and engineering? Those Italian expatriates in Nigeria none of the speaks good english. German/Chinese engineers can’t even understand English. Doesn’t make any sense."

