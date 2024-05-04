In a trending video, rapper Candy Bleakz revealed she was a distant cousin to the late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi

The fast-rising rapper also shared how Wunmi, who she revealed used to be a rapper, left her music career for love

Candy Bleakz also addressed the allegations of popular singer Davido having an affair with Wunmi

Singer and rapper Blessing Akiode, better known as Candy Bleakz, left online users talking after she revealed the late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, was her distant cousin.

During a talking show hosted by BBNaija's Phyna, the reality star shared how she was surprised when she saw a picture of Candy Bleakz at Mohbad’s son Liam's 1st birthday party, alongside Wunmi and Bella Shmurda.

Candy Bleakz reveals she and Wunmi used to be a part of a music group. Credit: @candybleakz @davido @iammohbad

Candy Bleakz revealed she was at the event due to their relationship as she shared how they were once part of a music group.

The rapper signed to Chocolate City label revealed Wunmi used to be a talented rapper but left it all for love.

Bleakz disclosed that she was surprised when Wunmi informed her of her romantic relationship with the late Mohbad.

Candy Bleakz reacts to claim of Davido dating Wunmi

The rapper debunked the claims that Wunmi was dating DMW label boss Davido.

Bleakz revealed she was the one who took a picture of Wunmi with Davido back in 2016 when the singer visited their hometown for a performance.

Towards the end of the video, the rapper extended heartfelt sympathy to Wunmi over the accusations she has had to face since Mohbad's death.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Candy Bleakz's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Taiye Kaffo:

"Wunmi God vindicate you."

HARJORKEH:

"She leaves everything for love am I the only one hearing that."

@midepearl❤:

"Wow, she leaves everything for love what am amazing woman.wunmi god is strength be strong for u baby Liam."

jenny's luxuries:

"Nigerians eeh, wumi gave up her dream for moh and now people are judging her. The way some of u talk down on who u don’t know about."

