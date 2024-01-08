Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance issues in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, to its headquarters in Abuja.

The invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Bola Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

EFCC recommended Edu's suspension - Source

Daily Trust said an EFCC official confirmed the development. The newspaper quoted its source as saying the anti-graft agency had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the minister to pave the way for the ongoing investigation that had been ordered by the President.

The source noted that the commission swung into action just after the president ordered a thorough probe of the controversial N585.189 million grant payment.

The EFCC official said:

“Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the Minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her.

"We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, could not be successfully reached for official comments.

Tinubu suspends Edu

