Halima Shehu, the suspended coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has been arrested

It was gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took her into custody on Tuesday, January 2

Her arrest is reportedly linked to a N37.1 billion fraud perpetrated under the last administration

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken Halima Shehu, the suspended National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, into custody.

This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged laundering of N37,170,855,753.44 within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during the tenure of former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

The arrest of Halima Shehu is in connection with a N37.1bn fraud during the last administration. Photo Credit: Halima Shehu

On Tuesday at around 9 am, EFCC operatives raided NSIPA's office at the Federal Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory and subsequently transported Shehu to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

As of Tuesday night, it was gathered that she remained in custody and was undergoing questioning.

Reliable senior officers from the anti-corruption agency disclosed that Shehu had been implicated in the purported 37.1 billion fraud during her tenure as the former National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the Ministry.

As quoted by Punch, the source said:

“Halima Shehu is currently in our (EFCC) custody in connection with the ongoing N37.1bn fraud that took place under the former Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

“Halima was the National Coordinator in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the Ministry during Buhari’s tenure, and she’s been queried over some of the money that left the ministry’s coffers through her.

“The former Minister, Sadiya is also expected at the office tomorrow (Wednesday) for questioning over the N37.1bn money laundering case.”

On Tuesday, January 2, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended Shehu from office.

EFCC summons ex-minister, Umar-Farouk

Meanwhile, there are reports that the EFCC has summoned Umar-Farouk, the former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

The summons is related to an ongoing investigation into the alleged laundering of N37,170,855,753.44 during her tenure.

The funds are said to have been laundered through a contractor named James Okwete.

The former minister has been asked to appear before EFCC investigators at their headquarters in Jabbi, Abuja, today (Wednesday) to provide details about the alleged fraud.

Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as interim NSIPA coordinator

Meanwhile, Akindele Egbuwalo, previously the National N-POWER Programme Manager, has been named the interim CEO.

This follows the President's endorsement of Halima Shehu's suspension from her role as NSIPA boss.

President Tinubu also authorised a thorough investigation into Halima's activities during her tenure as NSIPA boss.

