A top official of the Borno state government has reportedly passed on to the great beyond

Chief Kester Ogualili, a special adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum, has been reported dead after battling a sickness

Governor Zulum confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement signed by his aide, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bindi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday

The special adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on community relations, Chief Kester Ogualili, is dead.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, May 4, Ogualili passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

The deceased, who hailed from Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state, lived most of his life in Borno.

Gov Zulum confirms detah of his aide

In a condolence message released by his senior special assistant on new media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bindi, on Saturday, Governor Zulum expressed shock over the incident.

“I am saddened by the passing of Hon Kester Ogualili; he has served the people of Borno diligently for many years. Hon. Kester was a promoter of peace and a good ambassador of the Igbo community in Borno,” Zulum said.

“We will continue to remember his role serving as a bridge to foster peaceful co-existence among the residents.”

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Zulum also extended his condolence to Ogualili associates and Zenith Bank plc, where the deceased worked for many years.

