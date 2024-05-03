The EFCC has reportedly arrested three pro-Yahaya Bello protesters who took protests to its headquarters in Abuja on Friday, May 3

This came weeks after the anti-graft agency declared the former governor wanted after resisting arrest at his residence in Abuja

However, an official of the EFCC who spoke with some protesters in the video said the commission was not interested in renting crowd and that Bello just needed to answer some questions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested some pro-Yahaya Bello protesters in Abuja. The former governor of Kogi has been having a tough time with the anti-graft agency since he left office, barely three months ago.

It was said that the protesters were dispersed with teargas while some of the protesters were allegedly arrested.

EFCC arrests pro-Yahaya Bello protesters in Abuja Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

EFCC addresses Yahaya Bello's protesters

An EFCC official who received the protesters' petition said the anti-graft agency was not interested in renting the crowd and that the former governor was only needed to answer questions about their investigation so far.

Last month, the EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

For over 10 hours, the former governor, popularly referred to as the "White Lion," could not leave his house until the arrival of his successor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who allegedly aided Bello's escape.

EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted

The EFCC declared Bello a wanted person on Thursday, April 18. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have also placed the former governor on their watchlist.

The anti-graft agency is moving to prosecute the former governor on 19 charges of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds worth N80.2 billion.

See the video here:

EFCC lays siege at ex-governor Bello's house

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC laid a siege at the Abuja home of the former Kogi governor.

Bello's residence on Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, in Abuja, was captured in a video bombarded with the officers of the anti-graft agency.

Source: Legit.ng