Ahead of the coming general elections, some Nigerian politicians experienced moments of embarrassment during public outings that sometimes include campaign rallies.

Some of these moments came about either due to the politicians' appearance or errors while making their statements during public events.

Legit.ng has put together some of these rather terrible moments and the persons they are associated with.

Tinubu, Titi, and Shettima suffered embarrassment in public outings recently (Photo: @tsg2023, @tope_ti, @Titi_Atiku)

Source: Twitter

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, December 1 mistakenly declared that 'high prices is here' while addressing the ruling party's supporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The former Lagos state governor said:

“I bring you hope, that happiness is here, that high prices is here.”

Tinubu committed another gaffe while speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday, November 26.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the rally, the former Lagos governor asked his supporters to go and take their “APV”.

"Go and take your APV, APC and you must vote," Tinubu said in a video shared on Twitter.

The context showed the APC presidential candidate meant Permanent Voter Card (PVC), not "APV" or "APC".

Tinubu suffered a gaffe on Tuesday, November 15, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state.

The rally was held at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, the Plateau capital.

While concluding his speech, the former governor of Lagos state said:↳ “God bless PD…” and quickly corrected it to “God bless APC.”

Another of Tinubu’s phrase that became dominant in skits and memes making in the Nigerian space is "Bala Blu, Blu, Bulaba".

Tinubu uttered the phrase while he tried to differentiate his town hall in Imo state from the noisy and unorganised one that he referred to as "bala blu, blu, bulaba", a term that can be interpreted as hullabaloo.

Kashim Shettima

During a conference in Lagos state organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday, August 22, Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno, wore a loosely fitting suit and a pair of snickers and got a lot of heat from fashion critics.

In fact, some Nigerians started what became popularised as Shettima's challenge as a way to further mock the northern politician.

Titi Atiku Abubakar

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made a blunder as she called on Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Titi while condemning the APC for failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians made a gaffe as she mistakenly told Nigerians to vote for the ruling party against her husband's PDP.

Daniel Bwala

The spokesman of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has made a statement that has got a lot of political observers and commentators really wondering.

Bwala, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during an interview on Monday, August 22, responded to claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is feeling uneasy about the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

His words:

”Let me respond to the feeling of jittering. If there is anybody that should be jittery and competing with APC is probably Labour party, not PDP.

"Even PDP as a political party are acutely aware that they are not winning this election. You can see the way they go all out.”

