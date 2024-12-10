Taraba South Senator David Jimkuta has revealed his humble beginnings as an Okada rider before rising to the position of senator

Sharing his story, Jimkuta said distributing motorcycles to local youths in his community, was part of his duty to his constituency

The senator attended the flag-off ceremony for the construction of 10 sets of 4-bedroom bungalows for the Nigeria Law School staff in Abuja, an initiative led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

David Jimkuta, the lawmaker representing Taraba South Senatorial District in Taraba state, has shared his grace-to-grace story.

David Jimkuta disclosed that he was once an Okada rider before he became a senator.

Senator Jimkuta shares inspiring journey. Photo credit: Senator David SU Jimkuta

Source: Facebook

APC senator Jimkuta shares his inspiring journey

The senator, who is a member of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) said:

"Before I became a senator, I was once an Okada man. It is in the history; I gave them bike when I can afford it, I wanted to give some bike to some people as a politician. I gave it to them. Because I remember that is my primary constituency.

"So what you are doing here, you are encouraging your constituency and it is commendable. It is not politics."

Senator David Jimkuta, a member of the made this revelation on Monday, December 9, during the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the 10 sets of 4-bedroom bungalows for staff of the Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja.

The project was the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) initiative led by FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

Watch as Senator David Jimkuta shared his story as published by Channels TV:

Lawmaker narrates how he became a commercial driver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Tahir Monguno narrated how he dropped out of school while acquiring his primary education because he wanted to be attractive to girls in his community.

Monguno, a member of the APC, said a traditional practice influenced his decision to drop out of school.

Interestingly, he became a bus driver to impress a young girl in his community during his struggling days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng