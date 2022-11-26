APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is trending on social media after suffering another gaffe at the ruling party's presidential rally in Lagos

The former governor of Lagos state told his supporters to go and take their "APV, APC" when he meant PVC, the permanent voters card

The APC presidential flag bearer has suffered a number of gaffes while addressing the public ahead of the 2023 general election

Surulere, Lagos state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has committed another gaffe while speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday, November 26.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the rally, the former Lagos governor asked his supporters to go and take their “APV”.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu suffers another Gaffe in Lagos. Photo credit: @APCPresCC2022

Source: Twitter

"Go and take your APV, APC and you must vote," Tinubu said in a video shared on Twitter.

The context showed the APC presidential candidate meant Permanent Voter Card (PVC), not "APV" or "APC".

Tinubu's gaffe: Nigerians react

NKEM #PeterObi2023, @Nkemchor_, tweeted:

"Live from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

"Another Banger from Tinubu What the hell is APV? (he meant PVC) Who do us this kind thing ."

Mindset️, @mindset_tweet, said:

"Those that love Bola Tinubu should go and collect their APV APC card and Vote for him!"

Ejiofor Chijindu, @ChijinduEjiofor, said:

"One appearance, one blunder. This man is not fit in any sense of the word, to become president of Nigeria."

JC, @AC14_08, said:

"It has been simplified. Tinubu is a genius. Those with APV APC should vote for Tinubu. Those with PVC should vote Peter Obi."

Sir David Onyemaizu, @SirDavidBent, said:

"Jokes aside, Tinubu is showing acute signs of dementia. I wonder why his supporters don't care about his health enough to make him understand how important it is to make that his first priority.

"First it was Bulaba, and now this. "Go and get your APV APC and you must vote."

2023 elections: Tinubu and his gaffes

The APC presidential candidate has recently suffered several gaffes while addressing the public.

On Tuesday, November 15, Tinubu said, “God bless PD…APC" while concluding his speech at the flag-off of his campaign in Jos, Plateau state.

I am hale and hearty, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu, while responding to his critics, said he is not sick.

The APC presidential candidate said he was hale and hearty, and it often baffles him when the opposition kept insisting that he was sick.

“I’m neither running for a 100-yard or 500-yard race nor am I competing in WWE wrestling. I’m running for the presidency which is a knowledge-driven job. I am very healthy. Do I look sick?”, he said.

