A billboard photo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone viral as people notice that it is a photoshopped image of Ebuka

Former Kogi State senator Dino Melaye shared the photos on his page, dragging Tinubu as a liar and a deceitful person for stealing an image of Ebuka and using it as his

The billboard image has sparked many reactions online, with netizens querying the APC man's campaign team for stealing another person's image

A billboard photo of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sharing striking similarities with the images of Big Brother Naija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has gone viral.

The billboard image has gone viral online as Nigerians have started to troll the APC man, calling him a deceitful person.

Nigerian slam APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu for photoshopping Ebuka's image and using it for his billboard campaign. Photo credit:@mufasatundeednut

One of the persons to react to the image is the former APC senator and current PDP man, Dino Melaye, who condemned the act while querying if there's anything that is original about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The image alleged to be of Ebuka shares striking similarities with that of Asiwaju, as both pictures share the same pose, same clothes, and same accessories.

See the images of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that are claimed to be a Photoshop of Ebuka's photos:

See how netizens reacted to the images of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that are believed to be that of Ebuka

@iamkingrudy:

"Ebu + bulaba ="

@iamjidekene:

"BOLA AHMED UCHENDU."

@sneezemankind:

"Inspired by Ebuka."

@obaksolo:

"Na still YOUTH wey una dey fight for recreate this, atewo ati ariwo for the Graphic Artist wey don collect millions for this theft."

@lekan_kingkong:

"Bulaba."

@4funcomedian:

"This one na small... People wey carry a whole Donald Duke talk say na another person... Claim a whole Lagos existence as their achievements claim say na dem make Bovi, nothing go surprise me again about APC."

@realyemisolade:

"ARA ADUGBO...TUNTUN TI DE OOO! Tinubuka Kwenu!."

@demo_pumpin:

"You don’t know his handle… but you tagged him with electricity that is not enough for students with 4 years course to do a 4 years job, no roasted corn, No manufacturing of chips and baghieoeijdnlalhdudjnsheudbzj…… make I just keep quiet."

