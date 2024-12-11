A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Francis Chidioze Okoye, has reacted to the appointment of members of the South East Development Commission

Okoye condemned the appointment of opposition members to the South East Development Commission

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye said those who worked for President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 election are not being recognized

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The convener coalition of the southeast APC supporters group, Akwaeke Dr Francis Chidioze Okoye, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the appointment of members of the South East Development Commission.

Okoye said the newly appointed Managing Director, Chief Executive of the South East Development Commission, Mark Okoye, is a member of the opposition party, APGA.

Okoye said Tinubu should reconsider this decision of appointing opposition party members into strategic positions Photo credit: Francis Okoye/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The APC chieftain said those who worked for the victory and emergence of President Tinubu in the 2023 election are not being recognized.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 10.

“The managing Director, Chief Executive of the South East Development Commission, an APGA person was equally appointed. Mark Okoye is a former commission under Governor Willie Obiano. He's a card-carrying member of APGA. He's currently holding another strategic position in the government of Chukwuma Soludo and APGA government. Does it mean that there is no other APC person who is eminently qualified to hold such positions?”

Okoye alleged that appointments in the southeast especially in Anambra state have been given to members of the opposition parties.

He said the APC members cannot be working and other people will be benefiting from the work.

“All appointments have been given to opposition parties, people in the Labour Party, and people in APGA. I want to condemn this in its entirety. It is unacceptable to us at the level of the coalition of APC support groups that I lead, it is unacceptable to us. We reject it, and we want the President to do something about it. We cannot be working, and other people will be benefiting from all our work put into that presidential election to make Tinubu the president of this country. Let the president reconsider this decision of appointing opposition party members into strategic positions in the southeast and in Anambra in particular, that is my take. "

Tinubu Withdraws Appointments of Chairman, Directors of SEDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the withdrawal of the Southeast Development Commission chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, hours after his appointment

The president, in the rejigging of the new appointment, announced Emeka Nworgu as the new chairman of the commission.

Tinubu also announced the replacement of three executive directors earlier nominated and the addition of two others.

