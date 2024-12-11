Davido has shared a video of him and his crew in Osun state, where he graced the launch of the state's projects alongside his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

Davido also linked up with traditional ruler Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi as they posed for pictures

The DMW's boss' presence in Osun state comes a few days after he was in Owerri, Imo, for the launch of Cubana Chiefpriest's new hotel

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido was in Osogbo, Osun state capital, where he graced the launch of state projects by his uncle and governor, Ademola Adeleke.

One of the trending videos from the event showed Davido proudly hailing his uncle, whom he called a 'working governor.'

Davido poses with Oluwo of Iwo. Credit: aadeleke_01/osunaffairs

Source: Instagram

Davido also met with the Oluwo of Iwo Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, who is one of the popular monarchs in Osun state.

Amid the videos, Governor Ademola shared pictures from the launching on his Instagram page.

Slide the post below to see pictures from the Osun state project launch with Davido in attendance shared by Governor Ademola Adeleke

Below is trending video of Davido hailing his uncle Ademola Adeleke

See pictures of Davido with Oluwo of Iwo:

In other news, Davido recently stormed Owerri, Imo state for Cubana Chiefpriest's new hotel launch.

Nigerians react as Davido hails uncle

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Olaferanmijulo:

"they say he is performing.."

AbiodunOlorire:

"People wey em don use money confuse See small Calabar is better than osun."

Real_Mike9:

"Man is just centred around wealth and power... He can sleep for 10yrs and still wake up rich."

Kingkhallyfrosh:

"Baba don go collect December money."

rer4life:

"So his uncle is a good leader he said Nigeria lack."

iamPherz:

"He is one of the best governors."

Davido performs at Lagos party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido silently returned to Nigeria as he performed at a Lagos party.

The DMW boss thrilled the fun seekers with some of his hit songs as they happily sang along.

Davido's return to Nigeria comes after his controversial comment about the country and its leaders, which sparked mixed reactions for days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng