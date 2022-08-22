Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the choice of outfit the ruling APC's vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima wore at the NBA 2022 conference

Some blamed the maker of the outfit, but others wonder what prompted his choice of such dress at an annual programme where other candidates are gathered

Meanwhile, Nigerians did not forget to tackle the leader of the ruling APC and flagbearer for failing to attend the event and sending his representative, whose look is put together hurriedly

As the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holds Monday, August 22, Nigerians from different places stormed the venue to listen to well-grounded guest speakers.

Some political big wigs were spotted in the venue taking various positions and preparing to give their respective speeches.

Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar attends NBA 2022 Conference.

Source: UGC

With their entourage, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

They have reportedly spoken to the public on their respective plans for a progressive Nigeria come 2023.

However, Legit.ng had reported the absence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although NBA had earlier said that two other presidential candidates, Tinubu and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), did not confirm their availability for the conference.

Tinubu must have sent his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, to represent him in the ongoing event, Vanguard reported.

Nigerians flay Shettima's choice of dress at the NBA 2022 conference.

Source: UGC

Nigerians react to Shettima's choice of outfit

When spotted at the event, Nigerians flayed his choice of dress. Shettima was spotted putting on, a suit and a pair of canvass.

Classifying the event as formal and cooperate, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, opined on Twitter:

"This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie, and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference? If Shettima does not know how to dress himself, how can he address Nigeria’s challenges?

#TableShaker

Others react

@bedeezeugo tweeted

"Shettima at the NBA conference. You don't have it, you don't have. You can't FAKE it, or pretend to have it. Support those who have the capability and capacity."

#Obidatti023 #Obidients

@chosensomto tweeted

"Please which bank did you people say Shettima worked at? Must be akawo.

"He looks so uncomfortable in suit."

@Sports_Doctor2 tweeted

"From Bourdillon, Tinubu’s house to Eko hotel where the NBA Conference is holding is 18 an minutes by car, but Tinubu choose to send Kashim Shettima from Borno to represent him at the NBA conference."

Also the convener of Concerned Nigerians Groups, Deji Adeyanju, said: What is this?

Nigeria Hot News wrote

"Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are currently attending NBA Conference In Lagos, while 'emi Lokan" send him(Shettima) to represent him, wearing 1st century coat, on Usain Bolt's Trainers .

Source: Legit.ng