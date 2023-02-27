The Kano state chapter of the ruling All Progressing Congress (APC) has been hit another major upset after losing the Kano South senatorial district to Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who ended the 16-year stay of Kabiru Gaya (APC) in the House of Senate.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sumaila, a former legislative aide for President Buhari, was declared the winner by INEC’s returning officer Professor Ibrahim Barde.

Sumaila polled 319,857 votes to defeat Gaya, who polled 192,518. Photo: Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila and Kabiru Gaya

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Sumaila polled 319,857 votes to defeat Gaya, who polled 192,518 and Galadanci Murtal Bashir of the PDP who polled 14,880, while the candidate of the LP, Umar Darki, finished a distant fourth with 2,875 votes.

Gaya served as Kano state governor in 1992 and was elected into the red chamber in 2007.

Sumaila, on his part, represented Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2003-2015 before he was appointed President Buhari’s legislative aide in 2015.

