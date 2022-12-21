Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, is one of the most talked about candidates as Nigerians prepare for the poll next year

There have been talks about his health, age and many other scandals to question his competency as well as qualifications

However, the APC candidate has been firmed and upright with his ambition, he has made some phrases that are fast becoming Nigerian slang

As the 2023 election approaches, Nigerians have been after the presidential candidates in the race and Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seemed to be the most talked about.

Before his emergence as the APC presidential candidate to when he clinched the party’s ticket, there have been many events in which Tinubu’s comments have been memorable.

At some of these events, some of his phrases have become household content in Nigerian parlance while some have become a prayer point.

Some of them are listed below:

“Eleyi”

In the build-up to the APC presidential primary, Bola Tinubu has referred to the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun as “Eleyi” meaning “even this”.

Since Tinubu made the comment, the governor has always been referred to as “Eleyi of Ogun state”.

“Emi lokan”

Also in Ogun state, Tinubu, while speaking in Yoruba, said he has been supporting the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dapo Abiodun and others for over 20 years and now, “emi lokan”.

Based on the context, what Tinubu meant by “emi lokan” is that it is time for them to support him too and it appeared that they don’t want to but was misinterpreted as claiming right to Nigeria’s presidency.

However, the phrase later become a household slogan among Nigerians as individuals now used it to identify themselves with goodness.

"Agbado"

Tinubu’s supporters are today referred to as Agbado supporters by the opposition members because the APC presidential candidate had earlier posited that Nigerian soldiers should be fed with farm produce.

Speaking on insecurity at a colloquium to mark his 69th birthday in December 2021, Tinubu urged the federal government to recruit 50 million Nigerian youths to strengthen national security and they should be fed with “cassava, agbado (maize) and yam”.

"Bala Blu, Blu, Bulaba"

This is another Tinubu’s phrase that is fast becoming dominant in skits and memes making in the Nigerian space.

Tinubu made the phrase while trying to pronounce hullabaloo in one of his outings in Imo state in November.

