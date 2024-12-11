The Federal Government has announced the arrest of 10 Interpol-wanted individuals in just one week

The Federal Government has announced the arrest of 10 individuals on Interpol's watchlist within one week.

The arrests occurred as a result of enhanced surveillance capabilities provided by Nigeria’s newly inaugurated Immigration Technology Innovation Complex.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement during the commissioning of the complex in Abuja on Tuesday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In the last couple of days, there were 10 people who were on the Interpol and immigration wanted list apprehended in one week.

“Before now, those individuals would have entered Nigeria, causing terror. Under the new leadership, Nigeria is now a no-go area for criminal elements," Tunji-Ojo revealed.

Also, Tunji-Ojo noted the installation of a 0.5KW solar power plant, which will save Nigeria over ₦300 million annual, as reportd by Channels Television.

“This technology monitors unmanned borders and facilitates the detection of irregular migration patterns.

"We now have an automated visa regime with 48-hour approval, and over 200 borders are under comprehensive governance," he said.

As reported by Vanguard, he emphasized the importance of training officers, stating,

“We’ve trained 250 officers for 24/7 surveillance. Nigeria was wasting billions annually, but now we are saving resources with this cutting-edge technology.”

President Tinubu commends progress

President Tinubu praised the Immigration Service for its swift success in leveraging the new technology.

“The arrest of 10 suspects just a week after installation highlights the effectiveness of this state-of-the-art system,” Tinubu said.

He added that the complex will improve passenger profiling, enhance border security, and align Nigeria with global standards.

“What you’ve achieved has given Nigeria a great reputation, not just within ECOWAS, but among other nations,” Tinubu remarked.

Immigration service unveils contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a phased rollout of a new contactless passport renewal system, starting in Canada on November 1, 2024.

This innovative initiative aims to reduce the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.

Following its launch in Canada, the service will extend to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, and by December 1, it will be available in Nigeria and other global locations.

