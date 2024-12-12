The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is offering a grant program to support talented, low-income Nigerian students who want to study in the United States

The program prioritises assisting students from underprivileged backgrounds by providing financial aid for application fees, testing costs, and other expenses

Organisations located in Nigeria, particularly Abuja and Lagos, can apply to become a partner and play a key role in running the program

Abuja, Nigeria - The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is calling on qualified organizations to apply for a grant opportunity designed to empower talented, low-income Nigerian students to pursue their academic aspirations in the United States.

This announcement, made by the Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Mission, underscores the United States' commitment to fostering educational exchange and building bridges between Nigeria and the U.S.

Through the 2025 EducationUSA Advising Program Funding Opportunity, the U.S. Mission seeks dedicated partner organisations to play pivotal roles in supporting the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program and Standard Advising Centers across Nigeria.

US focuses on equity and opportunity

The program prioritises assisting high-achieving students from underprivileged backgrounds. Many such students possess the academic potential to thrive in U.S. universities but lack the financial resources to navigate the application process or cover associated costs.

The chosen organisation will work collaboratively with Education Specialists at the U.S. Mission in Abuja and Lagos. Together, they will ensure the seamless operation of the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program, which provides financial assistance for standardised testing fees, application costs, travel expenses, and other essential outlays.

US aims nationwide impact, regional focus

The successful applicant will also play a key role in supporting Standard Advising Centers located in Calabar, Jos, Ibadan, and Kano. These centres provide invaluable guidance and support to prospective Nigerian students throughout their U.S. college application journey.

While the program's reach extends across Nigeria, organisations located in Abuja and Lagos are especially encouraged to apply. Their proximity to the U.S. Mission will facilitate close collaboration and ensure efficient program implementation.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM WAT. Interested organisations are urged to visit the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria's website for detailed information on eligibility criteria and the application process.

