FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, has said, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has only one opponent.

Ahmad, who is a member of Buhari's presidency, disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only opponent of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

The president's aide via his Twitter page to further stated that the APC, however, knows how to squarely defeat Atiku in an election.

The presidency stated this while reacting to a video of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party's rally in Anambra he had seen, adding that if that is the kind of crowd the former governor of Anambra relied upon, then he is not yet in the 2023 race.

According to Ahmad, Obi's rally is tagged "homecoming" and the crowd at the campaign ground is nothing to talk about.

He said:

"Just saw footages from Peter Obi’s rally in Anambra, which was tagged as “homecoming” by his supporters. If that was all he could get in his home state, then it’s so right to say Asiwaju has only one opponent, that’s AA, who we know very well how to squarely defeat at the polls."

