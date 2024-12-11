Some male influencers who displayed female behaviours were seen at the premiere of actress Mercy Aigbe's movie Thin Line

The first guy rocked a ball gown and flaunted his look while rocking his beard, he later beckoned on his counterpart to join him

Both of them posed for pictures and gave gestures that made social media users to question their level of boldness

A trending video of some effeminate influencers at Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti's movie premiere have made some netizens worried.

The men wore feminine outfits and gave vibes that made some netizens wonder why they were so audacious with their acts.

The first effeminate influencer in the video flaunted off his outfit, accessories and called his counterpart to join him as they took pictures together.

Unlike in the past when such displays were uncommon in Nigeria, some men are now coming out boldly to claim that they are females. This trend may not end anytime soon as more men are now revealing how feminine they can be.

Reactions to effeminate influencers at Mercy's premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the effeminate influencers at Mercy Aigbe's event below:

@arah.kiddieszone:

"As he dey spread out this gown everytime, be like heat don hold uncle blokos."

@graceanuoluwapo95:

"Na so this thing don circulate reach."

@unrully_boss07:

"See as the werey thick for neck."

@pelumioic:

"Na them get the fashion industry and stakeholders for entertainment industry."

@segunsea:

"But what's this now?"

@nikemevents_fabulous_varieties:

"These Gaybriels are getting bolder by the day."

@generall_kaji:

"Nd y’all all was attacking @bobrisky222 … Eti yawere ni Nigeria."

@schoefftaigar:

"When you refuse to flog your children in the is what they turn into.... Where sore this one think he is?"

@queenette.o:

"This guy no go dey smell nice."

Celebs slay at Mercy Aigbe's premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many celebs including Iyabo Ojo and Uzor Arukwe were in attendance as Mercy Aigbe premiered her latest cinema movie Thin Line.

The different displays of exquisite outfits and top-notch accessories by the attendees had their fans impressed.

Social media users had a tough time selecting which attire was the best at the occasion as they hailed the celebs for their classy looks.

